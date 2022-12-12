Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade

Read full article on original website
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC Los Angeles
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man gets 15 years to life in prison after killing an escort in Newport Beach
Nain Issac Nieto Hernandez, 36, a Santa Ana man, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison by Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King, seven years after he killed Sarai Alcaraz, in a Newport Beach office complex in 2015. Hernandez murdered Alcaraz, 23, on the...
lbccviking.com
2nd street warmly welcomes return of Belmont Shore Christmas Parade
Decked out in lights, decorations and holiday cheer, Long Beach’s 2nd Street was jam packed with eager crowds on Dec. 3 for the 38th annual Belmont Shore Parade. The parade has been long anticipated, featuring a variety of local businesses and characters of note, with the spectacle being a non-stop three hours of lights, music and joy.
Knott’s Berry Farm releases park events for 2023
Knott’s Berry Farm is gearing up for a season of fun in the new year, including celebrating the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm. The Buena Park theme park released its 2023 festivities lineup, featuring fun summer activities starting in May and spooky frights during October. Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration The theme park will celebrate Snoopy, […]
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
Is Santa Ana Poised to Start Taxing Vacant Property Owners?
Santa Ana City Council members are rethinking their tolerance for vacant buildings over the risks they pose, like fires, which infamously tore through a historic church in downtown two years ago, and most recently erupted at the old vacant Orange County Register building on Grand Avenue. Will that mean a...
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
foxla.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
KTLA.com
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit
The workshop will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave. The post Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Long Beach police release video of deadly hit-and-run, seek public’s help finding driver
The Long Beach Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a pedestrian and then drove away from the scene last month. The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue. The pedestrian, identified...
newsantaana.com
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
KTLA.com
Orange County firefighters rescue man from Santa Ana River
A man was rescued by firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Anaheim Fire Department after he got trapped in the swollen Santa Ana River Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the river near Garden Grove Boulevard to rescue the man, who was trapped by heavy and fast moving water.
