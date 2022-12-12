ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade

By Guest Contributor
newportbeachindy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lbccviking.com

2nd street warmly welcomes return of Belmont Shore Christmas Parade

Decked out in lights, decorations and holiday cheer, Long Beach’s 2nd Street was jam packed with eager crowds on Dec. 3 for the 38th annual Belmont Shore Parade. The parade has been long anticipated, featuring a variety of local businesses and characters of note, with the spectacle being a non-stop three hours of lights, music and joy.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Knott’s Berry Farm releases park events for 2023

Knott’s Berry Farm is gearing up for a season of fun in the new year, including celebrating the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm. The Buena Park theme park released its 2023 festivities lineup, featuring fun summer activities starting in May and spooky frights during October. Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration The theme park will celebrate Snoopy, […]
BUENA PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach

A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County firefighters rescue man from Santa Ana River

A man was rescued by firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Anaheim Fire Department after he got trapped in the swollen Santa Ana River Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the river near Garden Grove Boulevard to rescue the man, who was trapped by heavy and fast moving water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

