Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move
Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
The Lions are rolling, but their once-mighty running game is in decline
ALLEN PARK -- As the Detroit Lions head toward the final month of the season, they are on pace to average their most yards per carry since Barry Sanders’ MVP season in 1997. Which shouldn’t be a surprise. Not after they invested first-round picks in people-movers like Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell over the years. That doesn’t even account for Jonah Jackson, who made the Pro Bowl just last season. Nor their head coach, a former blocking tight end who has been talking about controlling games on the ground since the ink was still wet on his contract.
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Ex-Lions quarterback signed by Arizona Cardinals
Tim Boyle and David Blough battled throughout training camp for the Detroit Lions’ backup quarterback job. In the end, neither won the gig. Now both have landed on 53-man rosters.
Ex-Lions quarterback reportedly signing back with Houston Texans
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Driskel surprisingly split snaps off the practice squad with Davis Mills for the Houston Texans in Week 14. And now the former Detroit Lions quarterback is reportedly getting added to Houston’s 53-man roster. Driskel spent the 2019 season in Detroit, starting three games in relief...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Lions draft pick via Rams remains in top 5; ESPN’s Todd McShay drops first mock
ALLEN PARK -- The red-hot Detroit Lions (6-7) are projected to pick twice in the top 15 in the draft, which is quite the score for a team in the NFC playoff hunt. With all the Week 14 games in the books, the Lions are projected to have Pick 4 via the Los Angeles Rams and Pick 15. That Rams (4-9) pick took a hit Thursday night, with quarterback Baker Mayfield working some magic on a game-winning 98-yard drive.
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
NFL World Reacts To The Lions' Locker Room Video
The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFL, having won five of their last six games. After starting 1-6, the Lions are now 6-7 and firmly in the playoff mix in the NFC with four games remaining. A 3-1 finish might be enough to earn a Wild Card spot, and a 4-0 mark would definitely get the job done.
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings
Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
Samson Okunlola, 5-star 2023 OT, includes B1G school in final 4
Samson Okunlola is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Shortly before his commitment, Okunlola named his final 4. Michigan State made the cut, along with Alabama, Florida and Miami. Out of the Thayer Academy, Okunlola is listed at 6-5, 305 pounds. On the 247Sports composite...
Detroit Pistons’ Bold Trade Plans For Bojan Bogdanovic
The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned thus far for the Detroit Pistons. There was some hope within the organization that they could challenge for a playoff spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Not even 30 games into the season, that no longer seems to be an attainable goal.
Ranking Lions' Top 2023 Free Agents
The Detroit Lions will have key decisions to make this offseason.
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Stuck Behind Talent The Steelers Steal 1 Intriguing True Nose Tackle From New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive lineman, Chris Wormley is likely out for the season after suffering a knee injury this past weekend. In dire need of some depth along the defensive line, general manager Omar Khan signed DT Jonathan Mitchell off the New York Jets practice squad on Tuesday. Mitchell was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played 77 snaps across four games in his rookie season.
