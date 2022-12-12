Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Related
asheville.com
Asheville Region Sees 13.1% Drop in Home Sales in 2022
The housing market is entering the traditionally quieter winter season, but recent indicators suggest that the market has already been slowing in the last few months. New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline, signs of rapid cooling after a two-year frenzy in the market. One of...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
National Gingerbread House Competition features creations that will blow your mind
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — From Peter Pan and Santa Clause to the Statue of Liberty and Wrigley Field, the creations entered into the Omni Grove Park Inn’s National Gingerbread House Competition pushed the boundaries on what’s possible when it comes to gingerbread house creations. The Asheville, N.C. resort’s...
Bear den spotted in Asheville resident’s backyard
An Asheville resident said that they were hearing noises that sounded like an animal in pain, to their surprise the animal was actually in their own backyard.
avlwatchdog.org
Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
asheville.com
Chef Trevor Payne Comes Home to Asheville to Open Tall John’s Restaurant
The following article originally appeared on the Asheville Independent Restaurants’s AIRfare newsletter. Subscribe for additional local restaurant coverage. Trevor Payne applies the folly of putting square pegs in round holes to his philosophy on opening a restaurant. “I am a big believer in not forcing a concept into a location, but rather thinking about what the location needs,” he says.
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
Playful Prints Meet Bold Colors in This Asheville Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Gwenn Frederick, husband Brian and mini Irish Doodle Winston. Location: Asheville, North Carolina. Type of home: House. Size: 2,340 square feet. Years...
asheville.com
Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer
Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
asheville.com
UScellular Visits BeLoved Asheville with Donation
The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love. In a visit on Dec. 12, UScellular donated canned food along with other non-perishable food items to BeLoved Asheville to be distributed at free street pantry and farmers markets events throughout Buncombe County. These two programs serve 3,000- 4,000 families and elders each month.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Walking And Biking Trail Opening Soon Near Morganton Thanks To Help From Community
MORGANTON, N.C. — A massive effort is underway near Morganton to save nature and allow people to enjoy it. Not long from now, the Oak Hill Community Park will be opening to the public. Andrew Kota is the Executive Director of Foothills Conservancy. The non-profit is in the process...
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
FOX Carolina
Biltmore named most beautiful building in America
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study ranked the most beautiful buildings in the world - and a landmark in Asheville earned the top spot in the U.S. Angi analyzes reviews on TripAdvisor to find the buildings that the most travelers described as beautiful. The house at Biltmore Estates...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
itinyhouses.com
Spacious Tiny House Is The Texas Version Of ‘Living Tiny’
One look at this spacious tiny house, and it’s clear that Texas’ version of living small is radically different from the rest of the tiny house market. Featuring two lofts, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, it’ll comfortably house four, with room for more when you have a crowd over!
WLOS.com
Giving with 'no strings attached:' Volunteers in Brevard build 100 bikes for area children
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday served as a busy afternoon for many Brevard residents at Oskar Blues. The nonprofit organization Can’d Aid, along with Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom employees and local volunteers came together to build bikes for every first grader at Brevard Elementary School. Can’d Aid is...
Comments / 0