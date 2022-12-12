The NC Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recently announced that the Asheville Fire Department improved its fire rating from Class 2 to Class 1. Through dedication and commitment to making our community a safer place to live, the Asheville Fire Department is very proud of this official announcement. Asheville’s current rating of 2 will officially become a 1 on March 1, 2023. This improved fire suppression rating not only means AFD is better equipped to respond to emergencies but this better rating continues to significantly lower insurance rates in our city.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO