asheville.com
Asheville Region Sees 13.1% Drop in Home Sales in 2022
The housing market is entering the traditionally quieter winter season, but recent indicators suggest that the market has already been slowing in the last few months. New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline, signs of rapid cooling after a two-year frenzy in the market. One of...
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee cannabis company receives $63 million from Council
Cherokee’s recently created medical cannabis LLC will likely have $63 million at its disposal as it prepares for its first year of retail sales, thanks to a vote from Tribal Council Thursday, Dec. 8. The body also acted to set pay rates for the board of managers at Qualla Enterprises LLC and fill two vacant board seats.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Two townhome developments gain final approval
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome community on Harvey Road. Council gave final approval to an annexation and rezoning request for more than 12.6 acres at 812 Harvey Road. The applicant, Arbor Land Design, plans to develop a...
Smoky Mountain News
Major development planned for Qualla Community
Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Downtown food hall The Yard gains final approval
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 14 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FOX Carolina
Biltmore named most beautiful building in America
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study ranked the most beautiful buildings in the world - and a landmark in Asheville earned the top spot in the U.S. Angi analyzes reviews on TripAdvisor to find the buildings that the most travelers described as beautiful. The house at Biltmore Estates...
WLOS.com
Asheville police or councilmember Kim Roney -- the debate heats up at council meeting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. Members of the newly formed Asheville Coalition for Public Safety were there to voice their support for the Asheville Police Department, but there were many others who did not feel the same. The room was...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe County Bonds? This is What I was Talking About
Buncombe County – A few months ago, I wrote a commentary against supporting the bonds for Buncombe County, which were up for a vote in the November election. Apparently, a majority did not agree with my position, since both bond referendums passed by comfortable margins. The Open Spaces Bond...
County ordinance protects Highway 11
PICKENS COUNTY — The Cherokee Foothills Highway (SC 11) traverses Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee Counties beneath the majestic Blue Rid
asheville.com
Asheville Fire Department is Awarded Top Fire Suppression Rating
The NC Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recently announced that the Asheville Fire Department improved its fire rating from Class 2 to Class 1. Through dedication and commitment to making our community a safer place to live, the Asheville Fire Department is very proud of this official announcement. Asheville’s current rating of 2 will officially become a 1 on March 1, 2023. This improved fire suppression rating not only means AFD is better equipped to respond to emergencies but this better rating continues to significantly lower insurance rates in our city.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
wspa.com
Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear)
Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear) Holiday Weather Week: Weather & baking gingerbread. This year marked the 13th anniversary of the National Gingerbread House Competition, held each year at...
asheville.com
Community Support Groups Available for Stroke Survivors, Caregivers
Mission Health is happy to announce that two support groups are being relaunched. The Mission Stroke team is involved in both of these groups which support stroke survivors and their loved ones/support person or caregiver. Asheville Aphasia Support Group is a collaboration between the Western Carolina University (WCU) Speech Therapy...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
iheart.com
Meadows Case in AG's Hands, Nurses Rally at Mission, AVL Man Partly Scalped
(Henderson County, NC) -- A Henderson County business is about to expand. Lassonde Industries announced yesterday it plans to build a new facility at the Mountain Home Industrial Park as part of a 55-million-dollar investment. The company specializes in producing fruit juice and other beverage products. Around 30-new jobs are expected to be added.
