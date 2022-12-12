American Airlines is now extending its daily, nonstop seasonal route from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) and New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to year-round service. “American Airlines is an excellent partner at our airport and in our region,” said Lew Bleiweis, AVL president and CEO. “We continue to see the airline grow in Western North Carolina and provide the kind of service that travelers want. They have built a significant presence here, and our region is fortunate to have access to such robust air service. Congratulations to American for their continued success.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO