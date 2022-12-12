ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Talk: Isa’s French Bistro

Pete Crockett, chef of Isa’s French Bistro, was born in New Hampshire, but attended culinary school in Charleston, SC. He accepted his first position as executive chef for Charleston’s popular bourbon steakhouse CURE. “CURE was named top steakhouse in Charleston by Thrillist magazine,” Pete says. He...
Biltmore named most beautiful building in America

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study ranked the most beautiful buildings in the world - and a landmark in Asheville earned the top spot in the U.S. Angi analyzes reviews on TripAdvisor to find the buildings that the most travelers described as beautiful. The house at Biltmore Estates...
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28

Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
Meadows Case in AG's Hands, Nurses Rally at Mission, AVL Man Partly Scalped

(Henderson County, NC) -- A Henderson County business is about to expand. Lassonde Industries announced yesterday it plans to build a new facility at the Mountain Home Industrial Park as part of a 55-million-dollar investment. The company specializes in producing fruit juice and other beverage products. Around 30-new jobs are expected to be added.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
American Airlines Now Offering New York City, Asheville Route Year-Round

American Airlines is now extending its daily, nonstop seasonal route from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) and New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to year-round service. “American Airlines is an excellent partner at our airport and in our region,” said Lew Bleiweis, AVL president and CEO. “We continue to see the airline grow in Western North Carolina and provide the kind of service that travelers want. They have built a significant presence here, and our region is fortunate to have access to such robust air service. Congratulations to American for their continued success.”
Asheville Region Sees 13.1% Drop in Home Sales in 2022

The housing market is entering the traditionally quieter winter season, but recent indicators suggest that the market has already been slowing in the last few months. New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline, signs of rapid cooling after a two-year frenzy in the market. One of...
Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam Ignites Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Last night, Warren Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam returned to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in the bandleader’s hometown of Asheville, N.C. The charitable evening, which benefited Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville, featured a steady stream of music industry heavy hitters, beginning with husband and wife duo Scott Metzger and Katie Jacoby, who opened up the night. Then, music continued with sets led by Dinosaur Jr., Brothers Osborne, Gov’t Mule, Tyler Childers and Phil Lesh & Friends.
Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended

This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
