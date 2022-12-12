Read full article on original website
tawana watkins
3d ago
Don't cry now.... u hope they never let him out and his cell is just as cold as that garage.
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl had been arrested multiple times before: prosecutors
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend in the neck in Harlem allegedly fought with her over a call she got from another man, prosecutors said Tuesday night. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, and Saniyah Lawrence were in an acquaintance’s apartment before the girl’s death on Sunday, officials said. Crumbley took Lawrence’s […]
fox5ny.com
14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.
Police: Mom Caught Shoplifting At Bergen Walmart Deliberately Drop-Kicks Baby, Shows No Remorse
A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody, then showed no remorse afterward, authorities said. It's difficult to comprehend -- and even harder to stomach -- if you’ve seen the video, which captured the assault at the...
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Man sentenced in stabbing death of Army vet in Harlem
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of an Army veteran in Harlem, officials said. Christopher Saunders was convicted of two counts of gang assault in the first degree in connection with the death of 35-year-old Hason Correa, authorities […]
Family blames NYPD, medic’s false assault charge in Queens crash death; man shackled in ICU in final days
After a car slammed into Genci Frasheri in a Queens crosswalk, a delay in medical care caused by EMTs and police confusing his involuntary flailing with an assault contributed to the 70-year-old’s death three days later, his family says The confusion led one EMT to leave the scene, delaying Frasheri’s arrival at a hospital — where because he was accused of assault, he was handcuffed to his ...
Man fatally punched in Queens suffered broken bones, bleeding to brain: courts documents
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man accused of manslaughter allegedly said he hoped the 60-year-old victim would die, according to court papers. Danny Quiles, 52, was arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 8 death of Arthur Fleschner. Quiles allegedly repeatedly punched Fleschner in the head on Dec. 4, then fled the scnee. Fleschner was found […]
NBC New York
DA: NYC Man Accused of Killing 3; Grandma, Aunt With Special Needs Among Victims
A 22-year-old Queens man was arraigned on murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbings of his grandmother and two aunts that took place last month, the local district attorney said Monday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the eight-count indictment against Jabari Burrell who is charged with three counts...
Brooklyn man sentenced to 21 years for fatally shooting 15-year-old in head
A 23-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Tuesday for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
Caught! Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In Westchester County, Police Say
A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer. On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pull…
Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap
A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
bkreader.com
Brownsville Father Arraigned in Death of 23-Month-Old Daughter
The father of an infant who died on the eve of her second birthday is facing a string of charges in Brooklyn’s Supreme Court. “A precious and innocent child was fatally injured, allegedly at the hands of the person responsible for nurturing and protecting her,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops
A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday. Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said. Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said. Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said. Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
2-year-old boy, mother pepper-sprayed on NYC subway platform
An innocent 2-year-old boy and his mother were hospitalized Wednesday after they were pepper-sprayed on a Bronx subway platform, police said. The baby and his 30-year-old mom were struck by the pepper spray inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station by a man who was aiming the chemical at two women he was fighting with, according to cops. The man and two women had been arguing on the northbound 2-4-5 train platform when he whipped out the potent spray. After missing his intended targets, and instead hitting the boy and his mother, the man fled on a train, police said. The two women also ran off. The mother and son were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Exclusive: Brother of James Murray wants case to go to trial
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must decide whether to pursue a lesser charge in a high-profile case.Earlier this month, a judge dismissed a murder indictment against an Upper West Side nurse accused of killing her husband. She says it was self-defense.CBS2's Alice Gainer sat down for an exclusive interview with the brother of the man who was killed.Steve Murray is angry and frustrated."If Tracy is innocent of the charges, then let a jury decide that," he said.His brother James was killed in March 2020 after his wife, Tracy McCarter, stabbed him, she says in self-defense.READ MORE: Protesters rally...
NYPD arrests boyfriend of 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Harlem
Police have arrested the boyfriend of the 16-year-old girl who was stabbed her to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday.
Man, 56, punched in face on Brooklyn street; suspect sought
The suspect got into an argument with the victim at Essex and Fulton streets in Cypress Hills on the afternoon of Nov. 15 and then punched him in the face, police said.
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
