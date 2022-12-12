Colin Cowherd: “We’ve always viewed Dak as Kirk Cousins with a bigger brand. You can win a lot of games, win the division, but there are limitations. Then there’s those who believe Dak is an ‘A’ quarterback, top 10, and they’re offended if you don’t discuss it. Dak has the third worst interception rate in the league. Why is he throwing more interceptions? Why is he making more mistakes? Because when Dak was at his best the Cowboys had the best line, Zeke was the best running back in the league, and they went 13-3. They didn’t ask a lot. Dallas is asking Dak this year to do more. Why? Tryon Smith hasn’t played, Michael Gallup wasn’t there when the year started, they traded Amari Cooper, Dalton Shultz the very good tight end hasn’t been 100%, so they’ve asked Dak to elevate and fill in the gaps. Dak has always been Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff, he’s more talented, but he’s like Jimmy Garoppolo— he’s not capable of filling the gap without more mistakes. In the last five games you’d think Dallas was rolling but look at Dak’s numbers, he lost to Green Bay with a passer rating of 78 and that’s not even a good defense. He beat the Giants but had two picks. He beat the Colts but had two picks. He beat Indianapolis but the defense led the day and blew it open in the fourth quarter. Dak needs the team to be whole and then they can pull him along. Like a Kirk Cousins or Jared Goff, he can make big throws, but like a Jared Goff, if he had an injury on the offensive line he wasn’t the same. That’s why McVay went and got Matt Stafford. Put Kirk Cousins in primetime with a pass rush, or without Justin Jefferson, uh oh. Is Dallas becoming a team that is winning ‘despite’ Dak? That sounds harsh but right now Dallas has a top three scoring defense, they are a top seven rushing team, yet Dak is one of three quarterbacks that has more picks than games started— the other two are Matt Ryan and Davis Mills. Dak is not a top 10 quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO