FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debutNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipeBrittany AnasDenver, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Sportscasting
Matthew Judon Blasts ‘Gary on Behalf of the NFL’ for Drug Test Request
The NFL is beginning to annoy New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. The post Matthew Judon Blasts ‘Gary on Behalf of the NFL’ for Drug Test Request appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
iheart.com
Kyler Murray's Injury Status Determined
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday (December 13), which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots Monday (December 12) night, according to Rapoport.
iheart.com
Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Pro Bowl Receiver
Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday (December 12). "The @dallascowboys signed free agent WR T.Y. Hilton on Monday," the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations verified Twitter account announced. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire career with the...
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Brian Baldinger thinks Sauce Gardner will win Defensive Rookie of the Year
NFL Insider Brian Baldinger said on the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” that he thinks New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner will win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
iheart.com
Former All-Pro Receiver To Unretire, Sign With Bills: Report
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Beasley, who spent three seasons with the Bills, announced his sudden retirement in October just weeks after signing...
iheart.com
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 14
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 14 in which Brock Purdy and the 49ers butchered Tom Brady and the Bucs, Baker Mayfield led one of the greatest comebacks of the season over the Raiders in a career-saving victory, the Cowboys staved off the pesky Texans to remain in the hunt for the NFC East title, the Lions continued their hot streak in a division win over Minnesota, Jalen Hurts embarrassed the Giants in another MVP-building win, the Chiefs survived a scare from the surprisingly explosive Broncos, and Justin Herbert shut down Tua Tagovailoa loyalists in a late victory vs. the Dolphins.
iheart.com
Wright: Purdy Success Says More About Jimmy G
Brock Purdy has been the most popular quarterback to talk about since Sunday when he and the 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy’s success also says a lot about the previous starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Colin had Nick Wright on the show to discuss this in detail. Nick...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dak Prescott: 'He's Not a Top 10 Quarterback'
Colin Cowherd: “We’ve always viewed Dak as Kirk Cousins with a bigger brand. You can win a lot of games, win the division, but there are limitations. Then there’s those who believe Dak is an ‘A’ quarterback, top 10, and they’re offended if you don’t discuss it. Dak has the third worst interception rate in the league. Why is he throwing more interceptions? Why is he making more mistakes? Because when Dak was at his best the Cowboys had the best line, Zeke was the best running back in the league, and they went 13-3. They didn’t ask a lot. Dallas is asking Dak this year to do more. Why? Tryon Smith hasn’t played, Michael Gallup wasn’t there when the year started, they traded Amari Cooper, Dalton Shultz the very good tight end hasn’t been 100%, so they’ve asked Dak to elevate and fill in the gaps. Dak has always been Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff, he’s more talented, but he’s like Jimmy Garoppolo— he’s not capable of filling the gap without more mistakes. In the last five games you’d think Dallas was rolling but look at Dak’s numbers, he lost to Green Bay with a passer rating of 78 and that’s not even a good defense. He beat the Giants but had two picks. He beat the Colts but had two picks. He beat Indianapolis but the defense led the day and blew it open in the fourth quarter. Dak needs the team to be whole and then they can pull him along. Like a Kirk Cousins or Jared Goff, he can make big throws, but like a Jared Goff, if he had an injury on the offensive line he wasn’t the same. That’s why McVay went and got Matt Stafford. Put Kirk Cousins in primetime with a pass rush, or without Justin Jefferson, uh oh. Is Dallas becoming a team that is winning ‘despite’ Dak? That sounds harsh but right now Dallas has a top three scoring defense, they are a top seven rushing team, yet Dak is one of three quarterbacks that has more picks than games started— the other two are Matt Ryan and Davis Mills. Dak is not a top 10 quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
