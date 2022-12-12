ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

VIDEO: Porch pirate steals packages from San Jose home

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages from a San Jose home, according to surveillance video sent to KRON4 from the homeowner. The homeowner says the incident happened on Dec. 6 at around 1:47 p.m.

Video shows a FedEx driver dropping off three packages at the front door. The porch pirate is then seen getting out of the passenger seat of a gray four-door sedan.

The person was wearing a gray hoodie. After the porch pirate took the three packages, they dropped off one package at the front door.

A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a package from a San Jose home.

The homeowner says they are living in North San Jose where they had holiday packages stolen. You can watch the porch pirate in the middle of the act by using the video player above.

