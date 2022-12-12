Read full article on original website
Related
Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Almost Missed Out On His Life-Changing Role
Even when the series was still new back in 2016, the popularity of "Stranger Things" was a sight to behold. While many industry vets, including star David Harbour, had expected the series to fail, it instead became one of the biggest shows on Netflix — garnering acclaim that the show continues to receive today, as it heads into its fifth and final season.
Amar Chadha-Patel Names The Iconic Movie Characters That Inspired His Willow Role - Exclusive
When it came to creating characters for the sequel series "Willow," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan had the advantage of bringing back established characters from the 1988 fantasy film, like Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), but he also had the challenge of creating others from scratch. Streaming exclusively on...
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Had Zero Expectations Of Landing A Role In The Netflix Series
Actors do so much to prepare for roles, even before winning their life-changing parts. Besides practicing their craft and building skills, they must manage their nerves and expectations when auditioning. This was certainly true for Anya Chalotra, a breakout star of the 2019 Netflix hit, "The Witcher." The series is...
Why It Took Netflix So Long To Announce Sandman Season 2
2022 saw the long-awaited premiere of the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic "The Sandman" comic in the form of a series on the premium streaming network Netflix. And while it wasn't the breakaway hit that something like "Stranger Things" has been for the company, "The Sandman" definitely made its own impact on critics and audiences. As of this writing, Season 1 sits at a solid 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics noting that it was extremely faithful to the source material.
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
1923's James Badge Dale And Marley Shelton On The Gritty Women In The Yellowstone Universe - Exclusive Interview
James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton have both been acting since the early 1990s — he got his start in the film "Lord of the Flies" and has appeared on "24" and in "Iron Man 3" while she has been in "Sin City" and the "Scream" franchise. Now, they're teaming up as husband and wife on the "Yellowstone" origin story "1923," which will premiere on December 18 on Paramount+.
CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Keeps A Bucket Next To Her During Scenes In The Morgue - Exclusive
A show like "CSI: Vegas" leaves little to the imagination when it comes to breaking down a crime scene and its aftermath, often showing bloody murder locations, frightening flashbacks, and lifelike autopsies. The series, a sequel to the long-running "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" that airs Thursdays on CBS, follows a...
Criminal Minds' Shemar Moore Has A Favorite Compliment He Receives From Fans
Shemar Moore, the actor who brought FBI Special Agent Derek Morgan to the small screen, has offered many facets to "Criminal Minds." Although on the surface, Morgan seems like a domineering personality, Moore wanted to avoid any stereotypes or flatness to the character he portrayed for over 250 episodes. During...
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Felt Totally Helpless Four Months Into Filming
"The Witcher" series on Netflix has had something of a tumultuous life cycle thus far. While its popularity is undeniable — Season 2 racked up around 541 million viewing hours during its first month, according to Variety — it has made some behind-the-scenes changes that have baffled fans. Perhaps the biggest and most recent example of this is the news that the lead role of Geralt would be recast for Season 4, with Liam Hemsworth taking over for Henry Cavill. Viewer response to this news hasn't exactly been positive, with some Henry Cavill fans electing to hit the eject button and abandon "The Witcher" entirely after the actor departs.
The Office Actually Sank A Car For Their Biggest Stunt With Steve Carell And Rainn Wilson
It is probably one of the most classic moments in "The Office," and given the abundance of classic moments that show has to its name, that is saying something. It comes in Season 4, with the episode "Dunder Mifflin Infinity." This is when Michael Scott (Steve Carell) attempts to prove Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) wrong regarding technology and to show that a human touch is always preferred in sales. But after leaving a client's office dejected, he and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) end up driving his car into a lake, guided by his –- very technological -– GPS system.
The White Lotus' Leo Woodall Doesn't Think Jack Is Living His Best Life Post-Finale
Many of us still may be recovering from the devastating events of "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya was the only prominent cast member to return from Season 1, but it tragically did not guarantee her safety. Though she takes out a boat full of would-be assassins trying to murder her for her money, she doesn't quite stick the landing. Literally. Tanya falls off the boat, hitting her head on the way down, which lands her a watery grave off the Sicilian coast.
Does The Phone Number In Young Sheldon Still Work?
It's been a few years since "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" premiered on CBS and took the world by storm, introducing fans to the Cooper family and showing audiences what Sheldon (Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage on "Young Sheldon") was like in his youth and what it was like for his family members to live with such a ... promising child.
National Treasure: Edge Of History's Lyndon Smith Says The Series Is An Expansion Rather Than A Reboot
There are a couple of ways to get Americans interested in history, and it usually involves either aliens or some kind of heist led by Nicolas Cage –- sometimes maybe even a little bit of a column A and B. The "National Treasure" franchise was kicked off by the 2004 film of the same name, and it sees Benjamin Franklin Gates (Cage) run an absolutely amok through several famous American locations and reveal hidden secrets from America's past that eventually uncover a vast treasure. This is a turning point in Gates' life on account of a lifelong obsession with the aforementioned treasure, though the peace and fame he obtains at the end of the first "National Treasure" movie are short-lived.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
Why Gaff From Breaking Bad Looks So Familiar
Despite reaching its conclusion back in 2013, "Breaking Bad" is still regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time, with an average audience rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It honestly had it all: family drama, criminal intrigue, and action-packed sequences, but above all, it was an immaculately written character drama. Walter White's dark evolution from an underachieving high school chemistry teacher into a ruthless, murderous meth kingpin will go down in history as one of the most captivating antihero stories, right alongside Tony Soprano's journey of self-discovery or power-hungry Frank Underwood's ascent to the Office of the President of the United States.
Parks And Recreation's Jim O'Heir Loved The Nonstop Laughs Between Takes In The Conference Room
The cast of "Parks and Recreation" is surprisingly close in real life. Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones, especially, are every bit as good friends in real life as the characters they play, as evidenced in their joint lie detector interview for Vanity Fair in which Poehler referred to Jones as her "wife" and said she would bail her co-star out of jail.
Donnie Wahlberg Has A Specific Strategy For Handcuffing Actors On Blue Bloods
While the famous dinner scenes may be the most iconic parts, and many fans' favorite part, of "Blue Bloods," there's certainly lots of other things that happen in CBS's long-running cop procedural. It would be hard to imagine a cop show with only dinner scenes and without any arrests — as much as some fans would love a whole episode centered around a classic "Blue Bloods" Reagan Family Dinner.
Mayday Parker: Facts Only Marvel Comics Fans Know About Spider-Girl Herself
If trailers are to be believed, 2023's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will introduce viewers to a character Marvel Comics readers have been clamoring to see on the big screen for decades: Peter B. Parker's daughter May "Mayday" Parker. Although she appears as a young baby with her spider-daddy in the...
Andrea Savage Made Fun Of Sylvester Stallone After Their First Tulsa King Read-Through
Put a comedian and an action hero together in a drama series, and you think they'll have chemistry? In the new hit show "Tulsa King," they apparently do. Comedian Andrea Savage stars opposite screen legend Sylvester Stallone as his very complicated love interest on "Tulsa King." Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a mob boss who, upon being released from prison, is shipped off by his superiors in organized crime to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Savage stars as ATF agent Stacy Beale who finds herself emotionally entangled with Manfredi against her own better judgment.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0