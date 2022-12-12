ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Indy100

Trump releases Pokemon-style cards and people are struggling to believe they're real

The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here. And it's extremely underwhelming. On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99. The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm...
WASHINGTON STATE

