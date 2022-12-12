ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🤼Lindsey Named MIAA Wrestler of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Cade Lindsey has been announced as the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, released Tuesday (Dec. 13) by the league office. This is the third weekly honor for a Tiger this season, more than any other team in the conference. Lindsey turned...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀FHSU Women's Basketball Signs Goodland Standout Weeter

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State women's basketball head coach Tony Hobson has announced that Goodland, Kan. native Talexa Weeter has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Tiger squad in the fall of 2023. Weeter has been a dominant force on the court for the Cowgirls, averaging...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

K-State's Big 12 trophy tour to stop in Hays, Colby

Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family by announcing a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour beginning on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Fort Hays State to celebrate fall graduates this weekend

This weekend, Fort Hays State University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 1,100 fall graduates through in-person and online ceremonies over two days. “It's the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the joy you see on the faces of those folks as they walk across the stage and shake President (Tisa) Mason's hand, and then they embrace their families,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “There's nothing quite like it. It really reinforces the good work we do at Fort Hays State University.”
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Mural unveiling set for Saturday in Wilson

WILSON — Visitors to the Czech Capital of Kansas will soon be able to view two large murals honoring Czech immigrants and the railroad in rural Kansas. The unveiling will take place in a dedication ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the site of the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn.
WILSON, KS
Hays Post

Hays student among K-State's Outstanding Senior award winners

MANHATTAN — Eleven students from the College of Health and Human Sciences are being recognized with 2022 fall Outstanding Senior Awards, and one student has been selected to speak at the college's commencement ceremony, held Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. This year's Outstanding Senior Award winners were nominated by faculty...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Hays Post

CAMPBELL: Not all firewood is created equal

Not all firewood is created equal. Some species of trees are able to produce much more heat per cord of wood. A cord is the amount of wood in a well-stacked woodpile measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet long by 4 feet high. Following are heat values (in million...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas

Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Two Ohio men charged in Hays Dollar General robbery

Two men accused in the armed robbery of the Hays Dollar General this summer both pleaded not guilty to several charges this month in Ellis County District Court. On Monday, Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in connection with the July 24 armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at 1208 E. 27th, Hays.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Domino’s first in Kansas with all-electric delivery fleet

When residents of Hays, Kan., order a Domino’s pizza for delivery, it will arrive on their doorstep in a brightly colored, all-electric 2023 Chevy Bolt. That’s because the Domino’s franchise owner in Hays converted his entire delivery fleet to six Bolts in December, becoming the first Domino’s in Kansas to have an electric vehicle, and one of a few stores nationwide to transition its entire delivery fleet to electric vehicles.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Arctic front will bring bitter cold to NW Kansas next week

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously cold wind chills arriving in western Kansas next week. The NWS in Dodge City said an intense arctic air mass will move into most of the central U.S. by mid- to late next week. Wind chills by Thursday morning are expected to dip to 15 below zero in the Hays area, and as far as 20 below zero farther northwest.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Monday rain helps, but Hays still 6" behind average moisture

It was a misty Monday in Hays that culminated in a noisy thunderstorm about 9 p.m. The thunder and lightning brought 0.68 of rain, according to the official report from the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town. It was the first recorded precipitation this month for the city. Hays...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Job fair scheduled Thursday at Eagle Media Center

Studies show people spend almost 40 percent of their life at work. Why not spend that time enjoying your work while becoming an owner?. Eagle Communications is growing and we are looking for motivated individuals. Jobs include marketing consultants, radio announcers, traffic and business office, and IT support. To learn...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: R5 Roofing's free residential roof giveaway

R5 Roofing of Hays has announced its first Christmas-time Residential Roof Giveaway. “We like to be involved in our communities in various way, and we saw this as an opportunity to give back this holiday season, especially after many towns in the areas we serve experienced severe weather this summer and last,” said Jeff Rupp, R5 Roofing Owner.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Police ID NW Kansas man who died in house fire

OSBORNE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in a house fire early Monday in Osborne. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire at 335 South 3rd Street in Osborne, according to Police Chief Matt Pasilas. As crew arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in...
OSBORNE, KS
Hays Post

Ellis PD seeks tips on recent graffiti incident

ELLIS — The Ellis Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for graffiti that was painted on the co-op weigh station located at 914 Washington. In a social media release, the department asked residents to check surveillance systems from the hours of 11...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy