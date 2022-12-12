Read full article on original website
🤼Lindsey Named MIAA Wrestler of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Cade Lindsey has been announced as the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, released Tuesday (Dec. 13) by the league office. This is the third weekly honor for a Tiger this season, more than any other team in the conference. Lindsey turned...
🏀 TMP boys No. 1 in latest 2A rankings; HHS girls 10 in 5A
The TMP Marian boys jumped two spots to No. 1 in this weeks Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations 2A rankings. The Monarchs are 1-2 on the the season with their two losses to state ranked 6A schools. The Hays High girls, despite a win last week over Junction City, dropped one...
🏀FHSU Women's Basketball Signs Goodland Standout Weeter
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State women's basketball head coach Tony Hobson has announced that Goodland, Kan. native Talexa Weeter has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Tiger squad in the fall of 2023. Weeter has been a dominant force on the court for the Cowgirls, averaging...
K-State's Big 12 trophy tour to stop in Hays, Colby
Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family by announcing a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour beginning on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
🎙 Fort Hays State to celebrate fall graduates this weekend
This weekend, Fort Hays State University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 1,100 fall graduates through in-person and online ceremonies over two days. “It's the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the joy you see on the faces of those folks as they walk across the stage and shake President (Tisa) Mason's hand, and then they embrace their families,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “There's nothing quite like it. It really reinforces the good work we do at Fort Hays State University.”
Mural unveiling set for Saturday in Wilson
WILSON — Visitors to the Czech Capital of Kansas will soon be able to view two large murals honoring Czech immigrants and the railroad in rural Kansas. The unveiling will take place in a dedication ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the site of the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn.
Hays student among K-State's Outstanding Senior award winners
MANHATTAN — Eleven students from the College of Health and Human Sciences are being recognized with 2022 fall Outstanding Senior Awards, and one student has been selected to speak at the college's commencement ceremony, held Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. This year's Outstanding Senior Award winners were nominated by faculty...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
CAMPBELL: Not all firewood is created equal
Not all firewood is created equal. Some species of trees are able to produce much more heat per cord of wood. A cord is the amount of wood in a well-stacked woodpile measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet long by 4 feet high. Following are heat values (in million...
🎥 Drought doubles disaster as Four County ranchers struggle to recover year after wildfire
Logan Glaze stood in a shed on the Johnson Ranch as the wind whistled through the eaves of a barn on a recent December day. It was another red flag warning day with winds forecast to gust 60 mph. Days like this are difficult for ranchers like Glaze, whose house...
Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas
Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
Two Ohio men charged in Hays Dollar General robbery
Two men accused in the armed robbery of the Hays Dollar General this summer both pleaded not guilty to several charges this month in Ellis County District Court. On Monday, Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in connection with the July 24 armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at 1208 E. 27th, Hays.
Hays Domino’s first in Kansas with all-electric delivery fleet
When residents of Hays, Kan., order a Domino’s pizza for delivery, it will arrive on their doorstep in a brightly colored, all-electric 2023 Chevy Bolt. That’s because the Domino’s franchise owner in Hays converted his entire delivery fleet to six Bolts in December, becoming the first Domino’s in Kansas to have an electric vehicle, and one of a few stores nationwide to transition its entire delivery fleet to electric vehicles.
Arctic front will bring bitter cold to NW Kansas next week
The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously cold wind chills arriving in western Kansas next week. The NWS in Dodge City said an intense arctic air mass will move into most of the central U.S. by mid- to late next week. Wind chills by Thursday morning are expected to dip to 15 below zero in the Hays area, and as far as 20 below zero farther northwest.
Monday rain helps, but Hays still 6" behind average moisture
It was a misty Monday in Hays that culminated in a noisy thunderstorm about 9 p.m. The thunder and lightning brought 0.68 of rain, according to the official report from the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town. It was the first recorded precipitation this month for the city. Hays...
Ellis County first responders are 'out for blood' during Battle of the Badges
The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held in Hays December 22nd and 23rd at the Big Creek Crossing Mall. Participants will make blood donations in support of Ellis County law enforcement, emergency medical services, or firefighters. Donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt. “Battle of the Badges”...
Job fair scheduled Thursday at Eagle Media Center
Studies show people spend almost 40 percent of their life at work. Why not spend that time enjoying your work while becoming an owner?. Eagle Communications is growing and we are looking for motivated individuals. Jobs include marketing consultants, radio announcers, traffic and business office, and IT support. To learn...
SPONSORED: R5 Roofing's free residential roof giveaway
R5 Roofing of Hays has announced its first Christmas-time Residential Roof Giveaway. “We like to be involved in our communities in various way, and we saw this as an opportunity to give back this holiday season, especially after many towns in the areas we serve experienced severe weather this summer and last,” said Jeff Rupp, R5 Roofing Owner.
Police ID NW Kansas man who died in house fire
OSBORNE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in a house fire early Monday in Osborne. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire at 335 South 3rd Street in Osborne, according to Police Chief Matt Pasilas. As crew arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in...
Ellis PD seeks tips on recent graffiti incident
ELLIS — The Ellis Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for graffiti that was painted on the co-op weigh station located at 914 Washington. In a social media release, the department asked residents to check surveillance systems from the hours of 11...
