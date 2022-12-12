ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cold snap continues as drivers warned of icy conditions during Monday rush-hour

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkMv1_0jfNDfYi00

Travel disruption is expected to push into Monday’s morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.

The Met Office issued the alerts as temperatures were expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.

Snowfall on Sunday evening forced airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through.

The warnings came as four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold, please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.”

Road users in the South East were being asked by National Highways not to travel unless it was essential due to heavy snow already falling on Sunday evening, with up to 10cm of snow forecast.

Kent was being particularly hard hit, with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, with drivers struggling to get through, the organisation said.

National Highways duty operations manager for the region Gina Oxley said: “We have been out gritting throughout the afternoon and we’re continuing to treat routes so we can reach the worst-affected areas and support our customers with their journeys.

“For anyone thinking of travelling (on Sunday night), our advice would be not to unless absolutely essential as heavy snow is expected to continue until 9am (Monday).”

Airports were also being affected, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday.

The Essex airport said in a statement: “London Stansted Airport’s runway is currently closed to allow for snow clearance due to weather conditions and all flights are currently suspended.

“Delays to flights were experienced earlier due to de-icing of aircraft which is a ground handler’s responsibility and safety of aircraft and passengers is paramount.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for current status of their flights.”

Gatwick posted on Twitter: “Sunday 11/ Monday 12 December: Snow and freezing weather may cause disruption at the airport. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – and also local travel conditions – before departing for the airport.”

National Rail said snow and ice had caused severe disruption across the whole of its south eastern network on Sunday night and delays would continue into Monday, “particularly in the morning”.

“To allow Network Rail to check that the rails are clear of snow and ice, which can prevent trains from drawing power from the electric rail, the first trains in each direction on all routes will be cancelled,” it said.

“We also have many trains in the wrong location after last night’s disruption, which will cause further cancellations to services across the network.”

Newspaper distribution, including of The Times and The Sun, experienced significant disruption overnight which may flow on into delivery delays “in many parts of the country”.

News UK said in a statement that severe weather in the South East had impacted Newsprinters in Broxbourne.

“We apologise to retailers and customers who are not able to get a copy of their usual newspaper. Newsprinters will make continued efforts to deliver newspapers to retailers during Monday,” the statement said.

“Please follow our websites and apps for news and further updates.”

The yellow warnings are in place from Sunday until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East.

There will be ice forming, particularly near to the coast where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday with that valid until 9am

Rachel Ayers, Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It will continue to be a very cold day, with maximum temperatures of 1C to 4C on Sunday, and, as we head into the evening, we see persistent rain, sleet or snow in the far South East of England, which is what we have a yellow warning out for from 6pm on Sunday.

“We could see 2cm to 5cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.

“There will be ice forming, particularly near to the coast where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday with that valid until 9am.”

Ms Ayers said that although cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers are expected through the week, cloud cover could prevent some of the more extreme temperatures experienced in recent days.

She added that there is a possibility of slightly milder conditions arriving next weekend but it is too early to be certain.

The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions

Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
The Independent

Weather warnings extended as coldest temperature recorded for second night

Snow and ice weather warnings have been extended across the UK after the record for the coldest night of the year so far was broken for the second night in a row.The Met Office has extended a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England until noon on Friday.Snow and ice warnings are in place in the South West from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am Wednesday.An ice warning is in place in East England from 3pm on Tuesday until noon Wednesday.The national forecaster has also added a yellow ice warning in northern parts of Northern Ireland, including...
The Independent

Weather - latest: Snow prompts school closures, cancelled trains and motorway traffic

Snowy and icy weather across the UK has caused major disruption on major roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised. Severe weather has affected services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks.Passengers have been advised to only if absolutely essential as delays are expected until the end of the day.The disruptions come the day before thousands of workers are set to take part in two 48-hour rail strikes this week. As commuters faced travel chaos earlier this morning due to ice, fog and snow, the RAC reported they were "exceptionally busy" dealing...
The Independent

Road users urged to stay home to avoid lethal black ice in ‘big refreeze’

Drivers have been warned to stay home as the aftermath of recent snowy weather produces lethal black ice in a “big refreeze.” The Met Office warned that parts of the UK are still beset by snow and ice on Tuesday after the forecaster provisionally recorded the coldest night and day of the year on Monday.Braemer, in Aberdeenshire, was the coldest place in the UK, recording a low of -15.7C and a high of -9.3C, the lowest minimum temperature since February 2021 and the lowest maximum in 12 years.The forecaster has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern...
The Independent

Thousands without power for second night in cold snap

Thousands of people in Shetland have spent a second night without power in freezing conditions.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes, but warned that full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.The Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland on Tuesday after thousands of homes were left without power on Monday evening following significant snowfall.More engineers are due to arrive in Shetland on the ferry from Aberdeen on Wednesday to help restore power.We're sorry for the loss of supply affecting #Shetland. Due to heavy snowfall we have...
The Independent

Rail strikes: Passengers urged to complete Christmas Eve journeys by lunchtime

Train passengers planning Christmas Eve trips are being told to complete journeys as early as lunchtime due to strikes.Operators are warning passengers that the rail network will shut down early due to a walkout by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail.The industrial action is from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.Due to upcoming strikes on 13, 14, 16 & 17 Dec, we strongly advise to only travel if necessary.👉Services will be extremely busy👉 Timetables are expected soon👉 Your refund options are here: https://t.co/ayYbeH47cO pic.twitter.com/F8jYepp7RI— Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) December...
The Independent

Train strikes: month of chaos begins as rail staff walk out on first 48-hour strike

A month of rail disruption has begun, with workers walking out in the first of a wave of 48-hour strikes, shutting down much of the UK’s rail network. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes this week – involving workers from Network Rail along with 14 train companies. The first strike runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, the second from Friday to Saturday. Tuesday is the first of 12 strike dates across December and January announced by the RMT, designed to disrupt the festive period.On the parts of the network that are...
The Independent

Teenager among four dead in English Channel tragedy as more missing

A teenager was among the four victims of the English Channel boat disaster and more people are feared to have died, it has been revealed as searches continue.Roger Gough, the leader of Kent County Council, told a meeting that 12 of the rescued survivors were unaccompanied child asylum seekers and had been taken into care, the Kent Messenger reported.“There are a further four people missing,” he added, describing the tragedy as “a sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.The missing people would bring the total death toll of the sinking to eight, coming just...
The Independent

Thousands of nurses walk out over pay and conditions in biggest strike in NHS history

Thousands of nurses across the UK staged a 12-hour strike on Thursday, 15 December, in a dispute over pay.The industrial action is the biggest by nurses in the history of the NHS.Around a quarter of hospital and community trusts in England were involved, as well as all trusts in Northern Ireland, and all but one health board in Wales.Pat Cullen, chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, criticised the government for “turning their backs” on the nursing profession.“It’s tragic for nursing, it’s tragic for patients, and it’s tragic for the NHS,” she added.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Full exchange: Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clash over NHS nurses strikeNurses should drop pay rise demands to send ‘clear message’ to Putin, Zahawi saysZara Aleena’s family describe ‘horror’ of living with her murder as killer jailed
The Independent

Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths

Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
The Independent

Two teens sent flying as bungee ride malfunctions at London’s Winter Wonderland

Two teenage boys had to be rescued from a slingshot ride at London’s Winter Wonderland after one of the bungee cords malfunctioned and sent them hurtling into a metal beam.Videos show the cord slipping on take-off and the green metal cage holding the riders being propelled diagonally instead of vertically.The cage collided with a supporting post and spun wildly, leaving the two boys suspended high above the ground.In footage of the incident posted on social media, other guests were heard gasping as the ride malfunctioned.Emergency services were called but before they arrived staff were able to reach the riders and...
The Independent

Strep A: At least 19 children die in the UK from invasive illness

At least 19 children have now died across the UK from invasive Strep A disease, new figures show.Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 16 children under the age of 18 have died in England since September.Three other deaths of children have been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 19.It is understood that health officials do not believe the number of scarlet fever infections has yet peaked, suggesting more deaths are likely.Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are more serious.Visit the NHS website to learn more about symptoms to...
The Independent

Rail strikes to continue over Christmas after pay offer is rejected

Hopes of a major breakthrough in the rail dispute have been shattered after Network Rail workers rejected a pay offer.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will now press ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail – and 14 train companies – from Tuesday and Friday.The RMT said 63.6 per cent voted to reject Network Rail’s offer on an 83 per cent turnout.General secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a huge rejection of Network Rail’s substandard offer and shows that our members are determined to take further strike action in pursuit of a negotiated settlement.The Government is...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

‘Disgraceful’: Kids sleep on airport floor as flights delayed by snow

Children at Gatwick and Stansted airports were left to sleep on the floor after snowfall caused travel chaos across the UK.A number of airports closed runways following the snow on Sunday night (11 December), and travellers saw flights diverted and cancelled.James Brookbank, a father of three children aged three, seven and eight, toldSky News that after their Ryanair flight to Helsinki was diverted to Brussels, he and his family had to sleep on the floor.“Disgraceful doesn’t cover it,” he said. Mr Brookbank claimed Ryanair did not offer adequate support to his family, adding that there was “nobody from Ryanair,...
The Independent

Covid: Number of people hospitalised with virus soars experts suggest return of masks and testing

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England has increased 22 per cent in a week, new figures show as experts warn hospitalisations could pass 10,000 by the end of the year. There were 6,720 people in hospital with the virus on 14 December, up from 5,501 on 7 December, according to data released by NHS England.The number of mechanical ventilation beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients rose from 129 to 150 over the same period.The scale of the increase varies by region. The number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the south-west rose from 466...
The Independent

Three children dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull.A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got...
The Independent

Train strikes: TSSA union accepts National Rail pay deal rejected by RMT

As rail workers belonging to the RMT union prepare for 10 more days of national strikes, members of the white-collar TSSA union have voted “overwhelmingly” to accept the pay deal offered by Network Rail.The rail infrastructure provider, an arm’s length body of the Department for Transport, proposed a 5 per cent increase for 2022 and 4 per cent for 2023, with higher figures for those on the lowest salaries. The union says it has also secured “job security and the nailing down of our terms and conditions”.On a turnout of 70 per cent, 85 per cent voted to accept the...
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy