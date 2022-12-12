ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Twitter launches Community Notes feature that lets people add context to tweets

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AzHq_0jfNDa9500

Twitter has rolled out its new “Community Notes” feature that lets users add context to tweets in an attempt to help combat misleading content on the platform.

The feature takes an open-source approach to debunk misinformation by allowing users to add “helpful and informative context to tweets”, the company said on Saturday.

Initially available only to users in the US, Twitter said the feature is now “visible around the world”.

“People everywhere can now see and rate notes, helping to ensure notes are helpful to those from a wide range of views,” the social media company explained.

Users can vote on whether they find the context provided by others “helpful” and accurate, or if it does not have relevance to the topic.

People on the platform can also sign up if they want to contribute to Community Notes and apply to be contributors for specific topics.

In his vision for the platform after taking over the company, new boss Elon Musk claimed Community Notes will be “a gamechanger for improving accuracy on Twitter”.

Since buying the company for $44bn in October, Mr Musk has also made several other changes to the platform in his vision for “Twitter 2.0”.

The company announced on Sunday that it will relaunch its $8 premium Twitter Blue service a month after a previous attempt failed.

Twitter originally offered its touted blue checkmark to the accounts of government entities, journalists, companies and celebrities that were verified by the platform.

But after buying the company, he launched a service that granted blue checks to anyone who paid $8 a month.

This caused the platform to descend into chaos with numerous scams and impersonations, including accounts that impersonated Mr Musk’s businesses SpaceX and Tesla.

The company soon suspended Twitter Blue just days after its launch.

It is now relaunching the service again at a cost of $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users.

Twitter announced that subscribers of the new service will see fewer ads, can post longer videos and will also have their tweets featured more prominently on the feeds of their followers.

Mr Musk also confirmed plans to increase the maximum length of tweets to 4,000 characters from the current 280-character limit.

However, it is unclear when this change may take effect and if it will be available to all users or just Twitter Blue subscribers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Trump releases Pokemon-style cards and people are struggling to believe they're real

The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here. And it's extremely underwhelming. On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99. The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm...
WASHINGTON STATE
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Independent

Elon Musk mocked over tweet predicting ‘Dem donor’ Sam Bankman-Fried would never be arrested

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was mocked on his own platform after several users called him out for alleging cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried would never be investigated.The billionaire businessman’s 13 November tweet alleged Mr Bankman-Fried would not come under scrutiny because he was a donor to the Democratic party. “SBF was a major Dem donor, so no investigation,” Mr Musk had tweeted, using an acronym for Mr Bankman-Fried, who is at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars.The founder of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas at the behest of the US government...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals private texts from Beyonce telling her she’d break ‘curses’

Beyonce once texted Meghan Markle to tell her she was “selected to break generational curses”, according to the duchess.In the latest episode (episode 6) of the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Markle told of how the US pop star messaged her after Markle was interviewed on Oprah.“Beyonce just texted, just checking in... I still can’t believe she knows who I am…” Markle said. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”In 2021, Markle...
The Independent

Questions raised by final instalment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

The final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has aired – but what questions did the last three episodes raise?– What did William, now the Prince of Wales, say when he allegedly screamed and shouted at Harry?Harry has not revealed the details but said it was “terrifying” and happened when the Queen summoned Charles, now King, and William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Megxit crisis.“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit...
The Independent

Harry chose to leave royalty behind – blaming Meghan always had an ulterior motive

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series has continued to set the record straight. For years, large swathes of the British media have formed their own stance on what led the pair to quit as senior royals and move to the United States. Coined “Megxit”, the couple’s move to live a more independent life was instantly positioned as solely Meghan’s doing. In this version of events, Prince Harry had been strong-armed into leaving behind his family and a way of life he loved by his “controlling” American wife. Because it couldn’t possibly have been of his own accord.Harry and Meghan, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Sun

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series. In the episodes released on Thursday, Harry describes how his older brother, Prince William, shouted at him during a meeting to discuss the couple's future. Meghan recounts wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage. The six-part series “Harry & Meghan” details the experiences that led to their decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in the United States. In the final three episodes, Harry talks about a growing rift between him and William.
The Independent

Prince Harry recalls seeing racist chimp joke about baby Archie on social media

The Duke of Sussex has recalled seeing the allegedly racist tweet sent by broadcaster Danny Baker after the birth of his son Archie in 2019.In the fourth episode of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, Harry says a member of the media posted "a photograph of a couple with a chimp, and at the top it said ‘Royal baby leaves hospital’. So that was one of the first things that I saw."Baker deleted the tweet and apologised, saying it was "supposed to be joke about royals versus circus animals in posh clothes."Sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

‘Hero’ plane passenger confronts fellow traveller for fatphobic comment

A woman is being hailed a “hero” for confronting a fellow plane passenger when she saw the traveller texting a friend calling her “fat”. In the first TikTok post about the incident, passenger @ohmikayousofine shared a video of a traveller sitting beside her, who is seemingly looking down at her phone. Mika, addresses the passenger (who she calls Cathy), writing: “To my in-flight seat buddy Cathy who decided to text her friends about ‘sitting next to a fat-ass OMG’ on my BHM-ORD flight: make sure you turn your brightness and font down next time.” @ohmikayousofine 🫢🫢🫢🫢🫢 ♬...
The Independent

Amazon’s plastic packaging could circle the planet 800 times. Can it be stopped?

Amazon founder, space traveller and the world’s first “centibillionaire” Jeff Bezos recently disclosed that he would give away most of his unimaginable wealth in his lifetime. While there were precious few details on how much of the $116bn fortune he planned to donate to charity during the CNN interview with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, it was confirmed that a chunk will go to fighting the climate crisis. A good place to start that planet-sized battle might be at Amazon.The company is far and away the world’s largest retailer, outstripping its nearest competitors, Walmart and Alibaba, in earnings and global reach....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy