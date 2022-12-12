Patti LaBelle’s concert in Wisconsin disrupted by bomb threat

Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage in her concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theatre.

The 78-year-old singer was performing her Christmas concert at the Riverside Theater on Saturday (10 December).

Catherine Brunson, who documented the evacuation on Facebook Live, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the evacuation happened two songs into LaBelle’s concert around 9.24pm.

“We came out and police had the block taped off. A whole lot of people were pretty upset. It’s scary,” Brunson said.

Scott Pierce, who also attended the concert, said everyone exited the theater calmly, but added that it’s “just sad that someone does this”.

Milwaukee police captain Warren Allen Jr said in a statement on Sunday (11 December) that K9 units searched the theatre and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.

LaBelle is yet to issue a statement over the incident.

The singer began her career in the early 1960s as lead singer and frontwoman of the vocal group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles.

In a career that has spanned seven decades, LaBelle has sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

She has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame.

LaBelle was also included by Rolling Stones on their list of 100 Greatest Singers and is known for her vocal power, range and emotive delivery.

LaBelle is currently touring across the US and has 11 upcoming concerts.

Additional reporting by agencies