Fort Hays State adds women’s wrestling as a competitive sport, scholarships available
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University president Tisa Mason has announced the addition of Women’s Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women’s, eight men’s).
FHSU men’s soccer starting forward Blake Arndt will cross the commencement stage this week, graduating with a degree in Business Management from Fort Hays State University’s Werth College of Business and Entrepreneurship. While most seniors are moving on to graduate school or into the workforce, Arndt will return...
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State women's basketball head coach Tony Hobson has announced that Goodland, Kan. native Talexa Weeter has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Tiger squad in the fall of 2023. Weeter has been a dominant force on the court for the Cowgirls, averaging...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Cade Lindsey has been announced as the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, released Tuesday (Dec. 13) by the league office. This is the third weekly honor for a Tiger this season, more than any other team in the conference. Lindsey turned...
The TMP Marian boys jumped two spots to No. 1 in this weeks Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations 2A rankings. The Monarchs are 1-2 on the the season with their two losses to state ranked 6A schools. The Hays High girls, despite a win last week over Junction City, dropped one...
After 41 years, the ‘Doc’ is out at Barton Community College
An end to an era is coming on Friday, Dec. 16 at Barton Community College. For the past 41 years, Ken Henderson has served as the athletic trainer at the college in Great Bend. Known as “Doc” around the campus, Henderson will make his retirement official this week.
This weekend, Fort Hays State University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 1,100 fall graduates through in-person and online ceremonies over two days. “It's the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the joy you see on the faces of those folks as they walk across the stage and shake President (Tisa) Mason's hand, and then they embrace their families,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “There's nothing quite like it. It really reinforces the good work we do at Fort Hays State University.”
The Hays USD 489 school board heard a report on the district's revised five-year capital improvement plan, including new sports fields for the Hays High and Middle schools. District officials hope to have all USD 489 sports events at the high school/middle school campus by August 2025. The district has been renting Fort Hays State University's Lewis Field for varsity football.
Hays student among K-State's Outstanding Senior award winners
MANHATTAN — Eleven students from the College of Health and Human Sciences are being recognized with 2022 fall Outstanding Senior Awards, and one student has been selected to speak at the college's commencement ceremony, held Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. This year's Outstanding Senior Award winners were nominated by faculty...
Hays student named to K-State cancer research program
MANHATTAN — The Johnson Cancer Research Center has selected 28 students to participate in its undergraduate Cancer Research Award program. This competitive Cancer Research Award program offers students hands-on laboratory research experience and the opportunity to present their work. In addition, the students learn about research ethics and interacting with the general public.
Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas
Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
Mural unveiling set for Saturday in Wilson
WILSON — Visitors to the Czech Capital of Kansas will soon be able to view two large murals honoring Czech immigrants and the railroad in rural Kansas. The unveiling will take place in a dedication ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the site of the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn.
Arctic front will bring bitter cold to NW Kansas next week
The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously cold wind chills arriving in western Kansas next week. The NWS in Dodge City said an intense arctic air mass will move into most of the central U.S. by mid- to late next week. Wind chills by Thursday morning are expected to dip to 15 below zero in the Hays area, and as far as 20 below zero farther northwest.
Monday rain helps, but Hays still 6" behind average moisture
It was a misty Monday in Hays that culminated in a noisy thunderstorm about 9 p.m. The thunder and lightning brought 0.68 of rain, according to the official report from the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town. It was the first recorded precipitation this month for the city. Hays...
Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut. The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said...
Monday storm brings first December moisture to Hays area
Hays and southeast Ellis County received some much-needed rainfall Monday evening as a December thunderstorm rolled into the area. The K-State Ag Research Center reported 0.68 inches of rain — the first recorded accumulation in the month of December. There were several areas of 0.75 inches of rain from CoCoRaHS reports, with the highest a report of 0.84 inches southwest of Hays.
Beckman named youth services / training manager at Nex-Tech
Nex-Tech has announced the promotion of Jacque Beckman to youth services/training manager. She will assume her new responsibilities on Jan. 1. Beckman is a certified training manager/director and instructor/facilitator. She has over 31 years of experience with Nex-Tech, where she started working right out of college. Beckman lives on a farm near Hill City with her husband, Lonnie, daughter, Zoie, and foster son, Tanner. They enjoy spending time as a family, attending church, school, and extra-curricular activities, along with working together on the farm. Lonnie and Jacque also have two sons and daughters-in-law, Clayton and Allie Beckman and Garen and Ellie Beckman, four grandchildren, and one on the way.
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County
A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
