Nex-Tech has announced the promotion of Jacque Beckman to youth services/training manager. She will assume her new responsibilities on Jan. 1. Beckman is a certified training manager/director and instructor/facilitator. She has over 31 years of experience with Nex-Tech, where she started working right out of college. Beckman lives on a farm near Hill City with her husband, Lonnie, daughter, Zoie, and foster son, Tanner. They enjoy spending time as a family, attending church, school, and extra-curricular activities, along with working together on the farm. Lonnie and Jacque also have two sons and daughters-in-law, Clayton and Allie Beckman and Garen and Ellie Beckman, four grandchildren, and one on the way.

HILL CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO