The cold weather in Buffalo isn’t going to decide Saturday’s Dolphins-Bills game. Let’s establish that up front. This cold weather thing is overstated and overrated. That’s my opinion, and much more importantly, that’s what players say. Low temperatures in Buffalo aren’t going to affect the 2022 Miami Dolphins any more than they affected the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Period. Listen to Dolphins ...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO