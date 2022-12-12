Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
BBC
Dorset egg farmer says 'lack of fairness' in supply chain
An egg farmer has called out a "lack of fairness" in the supply chain as supermarket prices continue to soar. Tim Gelfs, of Weymouth in Dorset, said government intervention was the only way farmers would be able to survive the cost of living crisis. He said farmers needed to be...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Energy discount phishing: Robbed of £25,000 in text scam
Cost of living scams are on the rise, as fraudsters prey on people's anxiety around saving money, experts have told the BBC. Action Fraud says it has received reports of hundreds of different scams about energy support alone. Diane Jones was pottering around the house when she was sent a...
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands is expected to apologise for slavery, with a speech on Monday by the prime minister and ministerial visits to the Caribbean and Suriname. But the date chosen and the way the announcement has been organised has prompted criticism, so what Mark Rutte is planning to say is not yet clear.
BBC
Rolls-Royce car workers win record pay package worth up to 17.6%
Workers at luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce have secured a pay deal worth 17.6%, unions say, averting the possibility of industrial action. About 1,200 workers at the firm's plant in West Sussex will receive a 10% pay rise and one-off bonus of £2,000. Many industries are being hit by strikes as...
Comments / 0