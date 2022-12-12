Bank of America recently announced that Turning Points has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Manatee County community to remove economic barriers and advance economic opportunity. With multi-year grant funding, the organization will expand its ability to provide, coordinate, and facilitate services to prevent and reduce homelessness. As Neighborhood Champion, Turning Points will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability, and storytelling. With 43% of the Manatee County population at risk of experiencing homelessness, Turning Points provides services to low-income families and individuals in crisis. These services include building a pathway to employment, providing free medical and dental care, obtaining birth certificates and other government identification, and providing rental assistance. Last year, Turning Points ended or prevented homelessness for 685 households. The bank’s funding will support the addition of a new full-time Navigator position to help improve access to services, enhance coordination, and provide timely services for those in need. This new position is expected to help Turning Points serve an additional 300 new individuals of the neediest population. Since 2019, Bank of America has selected four Sarasota and Manatee nonprofits as Neighborhood Champions, investing $200,000 in these local organizations. The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and organizations are selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past Neighborhood Champion honorees. The Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country. Through 2021, Bank of America has invested $6.3 million in 126 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program. For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.

