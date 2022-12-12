Read full article on original website
Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
New Views on Aging
NEW VIEWS ON AGING | Our team went behind-the-scenes of local senior residences, community centers and technology-helping to keep our region's seniors engaged, joyful and living their best lives. See where our editors visited and what these institutions offer for Sarasota's senior citizens. Read more through the link, on our...
FDOT engineers unveil pair of Legacy Trail pedestrian bridges for Clark and Bee Ridge roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An effort to enhance the experience and safety of cyclists and pedestrians using The Legacy Trail in Sarasota has advanced. We now know what a pair of proposed pedestrian overpasses along the trail would look like. The new design was just released to the public at the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday.
BofA Awards Turning Points Grant to Help Prevent, Reduce Homelessness
Bank of America recently announced that Turning Points has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Manatee County community to remove economic barriers and advance economic opportunity. With multi-year grant funding, the organization will expand its ability to provide, coordinate, and facilitate services to prevent and reduce homelessness. As Neighborhood Champion, Turning Points will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability, and storytelling. With 43% of the Manatee County population at risk of experiencing homelessness, Turning Points provides services to low-income families and individuals in crisis. These services include building a pathway to employment, providing free medical and dental care, obtaining birth certificates and other government identification, and providing rental assistance. Last year, Turning Points ended or prevented homelessness for 685 households. The bank’s funding will support the addition of a new full-time Navigator position to help improve access to services, enhance coordination, and provide timely services for those in need. This new position is expected to help Turning Points serve an additional 300 new individuals of the neediest population. Since 2019, Bank of America has selected four Sarasota and Manatee nonprofits as Neighborhood Champions, investing $200,000 in these local organizations. The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and organizations are selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past Neighborhood Champion honorees. The Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country. Through 2021, Bank of America has invested $6.3 million in 126 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program. For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation Supports the Venice Urban Forest
Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently awarded Venice Area Beautification, Inc. (VABI), a 30-year-old, volunteer based organization, with a $100,000 grant to support Phase 3 of the Venice Urban Forest. Since 1998, Gulf Coast has provided over $1.5 million dollars in their historic partnership with VABI. Phase 3 is the final phase of the Urban Forest, along an industrial corridor, and focuses on installation of additional irrigation piping to irrigate all the new trees and understory plants. The grant will cover the cost for native trees to be bought and planted, including 400 slash pines, 200 red cedars, and 10 longleaf pines. The Urban Forest is home to over 90 different species of birds. It features nearly two miles of lush forest, where people of all ages can enjoy an oasis of relaxation and peace.
Three Remarkable Sarasota County Schools Teachers Learn They Are Finalists "¯
Three Sarasota County teachers were surprised on Monday, December 12, when participants of a teacher tribute tour visited with exciting news: the teachers are finalists for the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award. This year’s finalists are: "¯Elementary: Timothy Ferguson, Garden Elementary School. Middle school: Joseph Conner, Venice Middle School. High school: Courtney Smith, Booker High School. Participants of the teacher tribute tour honored these teachers in person at their schools with flowers and enthusiastic celebration that each school’s leadership planned. The tribute tour and announcement of the finalists is part of the annual Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration, which the Education Foundation of Sarasota County sponsors in partnership with Sarasota County Schools. Participants in this year’s teacher tribute tour included Vigne; Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brennan Asplen; Assistant Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer Chris Renouf; Elementary Education Executive Director Dr. Brandon Johnson; and Sarasota County School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Tom Edwards. In addition, principals Amy Archer, Tomas Dinverno, and Dr. Rachel Shelley, along with family members of the honorees, participated in their schools’ celebrations."¯"¯This year’s Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at the Venice Community Center. All 40 school-based Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored, and one of the three finalists will be named the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year. The district Teacher of the Year will represent Sarasota County Schools at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Program and will serve as a spokesperson for and representative of the teaching profession at various events throughout 2023. This celebration is made possible because of generous sponsors. The Education Foundation is grateful for presenting sponsor Sunset Automotive Group as well as Publix Super Markets Charities and Suncoast Credit Union. For more information about the Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration, including ticket availability, visit EdFoundationSRQ.org/ignite.
Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
ODA Connects with Greater Community through Arts Outreach
The Out-of-Door Academy is proud to share two arts collaborations that add to the vibrance and connectivity of the Sarasota community. The school partnered with Artist Tim Gibson on his nationwide Ten Thousand Flower Project. Participants allocate spaces on walls, fences, and buildings for a mural, for which Tim provides an outline. ODA’s murals wind up two stairwells – one on each campus. Students and teachers enjoyed working together, painting small sections of each large installation.
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
35 Under 35 Honoree - Jacquelyn O'Shaughnessy at HarborChase of Sarasota
Meet the region's 35 Under 35 Awards Honorees for the 2022 program produced by SRQ Magazine to recognize young professionals who are taking a leadership position at their company and in the community. Learn more about Jacquelyn O'Shaughnessy, Executive Director at HarborChase of Sarasota!. How did you make your start...
At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy Rexy, the Beach Boulevard dinosaur in Jacksonville, to Dino, the gas station shaped like a dinosaur in Weeki Wachee […] The post At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
After contentious elections, conservative Florida school boards boot out superintendents
All of the emotion, chaos and mud-slinging that has infiltrated Florida school board meetings over the last two years seemed to finally boil over on a Tuesday night in November. The Sarasota County School Board, with its newly minted conservative majority, had begun the process of firing Superintendent Brennan Asplen...
2023 Big Bill Big 5K Supporting the Big Bill Foundation In Memory of Bill Robinson-
The 3rd annual Big Bill Big 5K will take place at a new location, the Robinson Preserve in Bradenton on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. The Big Bill Big 5K will benefit the Big Bill Foundation which was created in memory of Bradenton native and co-founder of Fit2Run, Bill Robinson after he lost his battle with Leukemia in 2020 at the age of 70. The Big Bill Foundation’s mission is to provide scholarships to survivors of childhood cancer. At this year’s Big Bill Big 5K, multiple scholarships will be awarded during a heartfelt ceremony on race day. Awardees will be presented with a scholarship check and will be recognized for their perseverance and bravery. In addition to the scholarships, race awards and various prizes will be presented to race winners! Fit2Time is the race management division of Fit2Run. The memory of Big Bill Robinson is commemorated in the Fit2Run Bradenton store which just celebrated its first year of business. Since the opening of the Bradenton store, Fit2Run has opened numerous stores in both Florida and Puerto Rico with huge growth goals for 2023. Stop by your nearest Fit2Run location to say “Hi” or shop online at fit2run.com. Be sure to stay up to date with all things races and Big Bill by following us on social media @Fit2Time, and keep up with the latest gear by following @Fit2Run_therunnerssuperstore.
DreamLarge Announces RADD Holiday Bash in Support of Boys and Girls Club
DreamLarge, the first registered benefit corporation on the Gulf Coast of Florida, is excited to announce a RADD Holiday Bash, a purposeful evening event in the Rosemary District celebrating the holidays and supporting those in need through a toy drive for local nonprofit, Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota and Desoto Counties. On Thursday, December 15 from 5-8 pm, multiple free events will take place around DreamLarge (513 Central Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236) including a festive group bike ride (pre-registration required), a live performance by the Sarasota Music Conservatory, DJ Ba$$god slinging holiday tunes, plus drinks and local food trucks including Great Heights Creamery, Cookies by the Graham, and Sarasota Eatz. All are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to DreamLarge in support of the Boys and Girls Club. Since 1970, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties have played an integral role in the Sarasota County community, providing daily programs and services to thousands of young people. The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The entire community of visitors and bike riders can support the Boys & Girls Club by bringing new, unwrapped toys to the party and participating in the free evening festivities. BLVD Bike Rides, a group bike ride, will offer free participation and VEO bike rentals in exchange for toys. Thanks to the generosity of the City of Sarasota and its new VEO program, all VEO bikes are being provided free of charge.
City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
Fort Myers Beach homeowners slapped with code violations for ‘demolition without a permit’
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Most properties on Fort Myers Beach have some kind of damage. In the worst cases, homes were almost completely washed away. Carla Clark said her boyfriend’s place was one of them. “After losing a house it’s devastating to get more news,” said Clark....
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
