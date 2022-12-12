ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KCBY

Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke

EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Richardson's leadership shining through for Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the story around the Oregon men's basketball program continuing to be the injuries this year, the Ducks have managed to keep their heads afloat thanks to some of the leadership on the team. Head coach Dana Altman has been preaching to the team about not...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon women set to play four games in seven days

EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon State football arrives for Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — What a welcome for the Oregon State football team Monday as the Beavers arrived in Sin City. OSU is taking on Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. The Beavers made the 90-minute flight from the Eugene airport to Las Vegas,...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater

EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

4J students release hundreds of salmon fry

EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

How law enforcement is responding to wrong way drivers

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — There have been six reported incidents of wrong-way driving on Randy Papé Beltline in the past 12 months, almost all of which were going westbound in the eastbound lanes. On Saturday a driver going the wrong way on the Beltline collided head-on with another...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
NEWPORT, OR
KCBY

EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
ALBANY, OR
KCBY

Cottage Grove warming center activated for December 14

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights (BFN) warming center will be open at First Presbyterian Church located at 216 S. 3rd Street on Wednesday December 14 at 7:00 p.m. for adults who wish to come inside from the cold, according to a press release from BFN.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR

