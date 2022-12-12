Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Harvard Crimson
Next Harvard President Likely to Take Over Searches for HDS, HSPH Deans, Bacow Says
Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, pictured in his Massachusetts Hall office during an interview with The Crimson in April. By Julian J. Giordano. Outgoing University President Lawrence S. Bacow said in an interview Tuesday his successor will likely appoint the new deans for the Harvard Divinity School and the School of Public Health.
New developments look to bridge areas on either side of Mass. Pike
For the first time in decades, major air rights projects are underway in Boston. Back Bay and Fenway are two of Boston’s most vibrant, heavily trafficked neighborhoods. But for years, traveling between the two has not been easy for those on foot. Now, a series of developments are in...
thescopeboston.org
Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later
Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston's Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive...
Harvard Crimson
Burst The Bubble: Romanticizing Winter in Boston Edition
Winter here is not for the weak. The 25-degree mornings make it even harder to muster up the willpower to get out of bed to study for finals and finish up papers, and half the time, it’s pitch dark by the time you leave the library in the evening. Lucky for you, Boston is absolutely magical in the winter, and a little trip into the city can be the perfect way to take a break from studying, escape the Harvard bubble, and appreciate Boston’s beauty.
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
treksplorer.com
North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
Boston Breaks Barriers By Requiring Subtitles At Restaurants, Gyms, Banks
Public televisions are for everyone now that closed captions are required in Boston, according to the mayor's office.Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Friday Dec. 9 requiring "places of public accommodations," which includes bars, gyms, restaurants, and banks, to turn closed captioning …
Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry
The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
NECN
Unveiling New Vision for Franklin Park, Boston Aims for Inclusivity, Safety
Boston aims to make Franklin Park more welcoming to all, according to the detailed plan for the city's biggest open space that Mayor Michelle Wu released Tuesday. More lighting and signage; better infrastructure for pedestrians; upgrades to structures, trails, play areas, athletic fields and picnic sites; and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, officials said. (Read the full plan below.)
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Police Chief Discusses New Union Contract, Department Reform Efforts
The Harvard University Police Department's headquarters are located on Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard University and its police officers’ union agreed to a new contract after nearly two years of negotiations, police chief Victor A. Clay said in an interview Tuesday. The previous contract expired...
Boston Globe
Not long ago, the GOP controlled most of Cape Cod. A blue wave is changing the region.
Julian Cyr woke up the day after the 2016 election as Cape Cod’s new state senator-elect. But his cellphone was not buzzing with Democratic well-wishers. “No one called me,” Cyr said. “Everyone was so depressed.”. Not only had Donald Trump’s unexpected presidential victory sent shock waves across...
Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities
Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
whdh.com
Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
