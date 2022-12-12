Winter here is not for the weak. The 25-degree mornings make it even harder to muster up the willpower to get out of bed to study for finals and finish up papers, and half the time, it’s pitch dark by the time you leave the library in the evening. Lucky for you, Boston is absolutely magical in the winter, and a little trip into the city can be the perfect way to take a break from studying, escape the Harvard bubble, and appreciate Boston’s beauty.

