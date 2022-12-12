Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Snow Days Vs. E-Learning From Home In The Northland
NORTHLAND — Many schools in the Northland shut down due to the storm, but a few stayed open and operated from home. The majority of local schools called off school completely opting for a traditional snow day at home. This includes Duluth, Superior, and many other districts in the Northland.
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
WDIO-TV
ABC’s Trevor Ault reports from Duluth
ABC’s Trevor Ault was in Duluth Wednesday after the storm changed some coverage plans. Alongside Lake Superior, he tell us, “While this is certainly not the first blizzard that we’ve covered, you never get used to these condition.”. The winter storm isn’t just impacting the Northland, it’s...
wpr.org
Twin Ports 'pounded' with snow, and more is on the way across northern Wisconsin
Blizzard and winter storm warnings remain in effect for the Duluth-Superior area and northern Wisconsin as some areas have already seen 10 inches of snow with more on the way. The Duluth office of the National Weather Service recorded 10.3 inches of snow as of noon Wednesday. "We've gotten absolutely...
McGregor’s Log Home Wood Fired Pizza caters to celebs
Rick and Nancy Herman have toured the northland with their mobile family-owned Log Home Wood Fired Pizza business since 2014. The Hermans serve up “northwoods-inspired artisan wood fired pizzas” in their mobile wood fired oven at temperatures up to 900 degrees. In addition, the Hermans opened a small café in McGregor in May 2021 and provide catering services. Rick noted every ingredient in their pizza is made from scratch, including the dough, sauces, meats and garlic oil. “The only thing we purchase is pepperoni and...
northernnewsnow.com
Clothing drive helps sweeten up the bitter winter
CARLTON, MN. -- The cold weather has settled in the northland which means, for some people, finding warmth can be difficult. “In Duluth, unfortunately, we have a very large homeless population,” store manager of Sweetly Kismet Candy Store, Zoey Trettel, said. “Out of that maybe only half of them make it into shelters at night. What we wanted to be able to do is partner with some of the shelters in Duluth to give back to that.”
Blizzard conditions arrive in Duluth on Wednesday
Residents in Duluth and the Twin Ports are experiencing blizzard conditions on Wednesday as a slow and powerful storm makes its way across the region. More snow is expected to fall Thursday into Friday.
How Much Have We Gotten So Far? Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The Northland has seen the first wave of snow in our mid-December blizzard, bringing freezing rain, wind, and heavy snow to the region. While some might say we've gotten "plenty" already, Mother Nature has other plans. A second wave of snow is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with a lot...
Duluth gets more than 10 inches of snow; more expected overnight
DULUTH, Minn. — Central and northern Minnesota was hit with the heaviest snow in a winter storm that is expected to bring a second round overnight and into Thursday. Most of the Twin Cities metro avoided major snowfall, but some parts of Minnesota — including Duluth and Two Harbors — had 10 or more inches of snow fall since Tuesday.
northernnewsnow.com
BRIDGING THE GAP: Meet Downtown Duluth’s new Outreach Specialist
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You will soon see a new face on the streets of Downtown Duluth. On Tuesday, Downtown Duluth announced Nathan Kesti as the organization’s new Outreach Specialist. He will work with local businesses and unhoused people in the Downtown Duluth area. Kesti said in...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth leaders plan to close the skywalk system at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow. The 3 1/2 mile skywalk allows pedestrians to keep warm while travelling throughout downtown Duluth. This system crosses I-35 to bring walkers to the DECC and...
Watch: Resident's reaction as thundersnow rings out in Duluth
If you're not on the North Shore this week, count yourself lucky. Duluth is in the midst of a blizzard while lake effect snow along the rest of the coast could dump as much as three feet in parts. Mollie Johnson headed outdoors with her phone to record just how...
northernnewsnow.com
UPDATE: Snow, ice challenge Northland power restoration crews
2 P.M. UPDATE -- Power outages continue to grow across the Northland as wet, heavy snow blankets the region. As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, more than 5,000 Minnesota Power customers were in the dark, largely south of Duluth. Meanwhile, Lake Country Power is reporting about 1,700 members without power...
northernnewsnow.com
SNOW DAY ON THE WAY: Schools in Twin Ports and surrounding area prepare for heavy snowfall
Let there be light! Christmas lighting challenge voting opens across Northland. The challenge features 78 homes across Duluth, Cloquet, Hermantown and Superior, that all compete for the top spot to be known as the brightest house in the Northland.
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
northernnewsnow.com
SMOOTH ICE: Duluth volunteer keeps ice rinks operating
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s no surprise to anyone: hockey is big in Minnesota. In Duluth, the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, or DAHA, is trying to produce the next generation of hockey stars. DAHA provides free public skating for kids all across the city, from Piedmont to...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
FOX 21 Online
‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
boreal.org
New snowfall 6 a.m. until midnight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 15, 2022. Snow will continue, heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. The snow will decrease in intensity later this morning into the afternoon. Heavy snow will last the longest along portions of the North Shore.
Blizzard Warning! NWS Duluth Warns Twin Ports In Major To Extreme Storm Impact Area
Tuesday in the Northland started with everyone experiencing the calm before the storm, but make no mistake, a major winter storm is still tracking to impact the Twin Ports area. In fact, a Blizzard Warning has been issued with some areas predicted to get up to 30 inches of snow.
Comments / 0