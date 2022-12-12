ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CoinDesk

2023: The Year Blockchain Becomes a Sustainability Solution

There has never been a time in the world’s history where environmental sustainability for major businesses has been more critical. The planet is showing signs of dramatic change, and the public is calling for greater accountability from all industries. Often, the blockchain community is portrayed as part of the problem, but this is largely a misrepresentation. This technology may actually assist in the global transition necessary for a sustainable future.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks

Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
KTVZ

From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants

From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
TEXAS STATE
SpaceNews.com

Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program

WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechCrunch

9 high-tech gift ideas for the cannabis users in your life

Got a friend who partokes and lives somewhere cool about it? Why not upgrade their experience with some fancy cannabis-focused tech this holiday season? The following gifts represent a range of products from startups, makers, and housegood companies attempting to break into the massive market. There’s something here for everyone...
WISCONSIN STATE
TechCrunch

Protect AI lands a $13.5M investment to harden AI projects from attack

Protect AI claims to be one of the few security companies focused entirely on developing tools to defend AI systems and machine learning models from exploits. Its product suite aims to help developers identify and fix AI and machine learning security vulnerabilities at various stages of the machine learning life cycle, Swanson explains, including vulnerabilities that could expose sensitive data.
CoinDesk

How to Become a Web3 Developer

Whether you’re new to crypto or have been in this space for a while, you’ve inevitably run into the phrase “still early.” The phrase is reiterated by traders and builders alike, reflecting that the crypto and Web3 space is still very new. It’s especially true for...
TechCrunch

MessageGears, a cloud customer engagement platform, raises $62M

Roy founded MessageGears in 2011 with Taylor Jones, a colleague, to productize this solution. The company’s platform uses data where it lives in the format it’s already in to give companies a suite of marketing tools in the cloud. “This approach was embraced by early adopters such as...
TechCrunch

Boom takes the wraps off its supersonic Symphony engine design

Building a new aircraft is hard work, and one tough decision is which parts do you want to source off the shelf, customize, or design yourself. Why reinvent the flap system if you can buy one that works perfectly well?. But in the case of Boom, they are attempting to...
TechCrunch

Lucid wants a slice of China’s crowded EV market

The California-based auto company is recruiting a dozen positions in Shanghai, its LinkedIn posts show. The roles range from product management, marketing and sales, public policy, design, supply chain management, to software development. The type of team it’s putting together suggests that Lucid is more likely to import vehicles to China than manufacture locally as Tesla does, at least in the near future.
The Associated Press

Thales Awarded the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Software License and Entitlement Market Leadership Award

Thales, with its Sentinel Platform for License and Entitlement Management, has been awarded the Best Practices Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award in the global software license management market. Recognized among other companies that successfully deploy best practices, growth strategies, and strategic analytics across a value chain, Thales received the Market Leadership Award for achieving the greatest market share based on its outstanding performance, products, and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005097/en/ ©Thales Frost & Sullivan’s global team of Growth Pipeline experts continually identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions worldwide. The process involves the rigorous analysis of several nominees for each award category to determine the recipient, evaluating best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominee. Thales was successful across several categories, including product differentiation, brand strength, growth strategy excellence, product quality, and implementation excellence.
globalspec.com

Swarm robotics on the molecular scale

Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
TechCrunch

Egypt’s Suplyd raises $1.6M to digitize restaurants supply chain

Founded in January this year, Suplyd’s B2B platform brings efficiency in the supply chain operations for businesses in the food service industry by allowing digital order procurement, payment, and fulfillment. Through its platform, restaurants get access to a wide range of products on demand , saving them man hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy