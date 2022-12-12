Read full article on original website
Microsoft targets internet expansion in Africa, longer-term cloud adoption
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) aims to secure internet access for 100 million more people in Africa by 2025, teaming up with a satellite provider and setting the stage for longer-term cloud adoption, its President Brad Smith told Reuters.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Blockchain Becomes a Sustainability Solution
There has never been a time in the world’s history where environmental sustainability for major businesses has been more critical. The planet is showing signs of dramatic change, and the public is calling for greater accountability from all industries. Often, the blockchain community is portrayed as part of the problem, but this is largely a misrepresentation. This technology may actually assist in the global transition necessary for a sustainable future.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
CoinDesk
Algorand Rises After Italy Selects Blockchain Protocol for Digital Guarantees Platform
Blockchain Protocol Algorand (ALGO) was up about 3% on Tuesday, as the layer 1 technology was selected to be the blockchain to support a digital guarantees platform in Italy. ALGO was trading at around $0.223 at the time of writing, according to CoinDesk data. Algorand joined the Bank of Italy...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
TechCrunch
9 high-tech gift ideas for the cannabis users in your life
Got a friend who partokes and lives somewhere cool about it? Why not upgrade their experience with some fancy cannabis-focused tech this holiday season? The following gifts represent a range of products from startups, makers, and housegood companies attempting to break into the massive market. There’s something here for everyone...
TechCrunch
Protect AI lands a $13.5M investment to harden AI projects from attack
Protect AI claims to be one of the few security companies focused entirely on developing tools to defend AI systems and machine learning models from exploits. Its product suite aims to help developers identify and fix AI and machine learning security vulnerabilities at various stages of the machine learning life cycle, Swanson explains, including vulnerabilities that could expose sensitive data.
CoinDesk
How to Become a Web3 Developer
Whether you’re new to crypto or have been in this space for a while, you’ve inevitably run into the phrase “still early.” The phrase is reiterated by traders and builders alike, reflecting that the crypto and Web3 space is still very new. It’s especially true for...
Startup Choira uses 5G technology to help musicians jam together virtually with minimal latency
Based in Mumbai, the startup plans to expand across India and then globally, targeting cities where 5G has rolled out.
TechCrunch
MessageGears, a cloud customer engagement platform, raises $62M
Roy founded MessageGears in 2011 with Taylor Jones, a colleague, to productize this solution. The company’s platform uses data where it lives in the format it’s already in to give companies a suite of marketing tools in the cloud. “This approach was embraced by early adopters such as...
TechCrunch
Boom takes the wraps off its supersonic Symphony engine design
Building a new aircraft is hard work, and one tough decision is which parts do you want to source off the shelf, customize, or design yourself. Why reinvent the flap system if you can buy one that works perfectly well?. But in the case of Boom, they are attempting to...
TechCrunch
Lucid wants a slice of China’s crowded EV market
The California-based auto company is recruiting a dozen positions in Shanghai, its LinkedIn posts show. The roles range from product management, marketing and sales, public policy, design, supply chain management, to software development. The type of team it’s putting together suggests that Lucid is more likely to import vehicles to China than manufacture locally as Tesla does, at least in the near future.
Accounting giant EY is axing holiday bonuses for US staff over uncertain economic outlook: FT
For the past two years, EY paid merit bonuses to top performers around this time of the year, in addition to end-of-year bonuses, per the FT.
Thales Awarded the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Software License and Entitlement Market Leadership Award
Thales, with its Sentinel Platform for License and Entitlement Management, has been awarded the Best Practices Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award in the global software license management market. Recognized among other companies that successfully deploy best practices, growth strategies, and strategic analytics across a value chain, Thales received the Market Leadership Award for achieving the greatest market share based on its outstanding performance, products, and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005097/en/ ©Thales Frost & Sullivan’s global team of Growth Pipeline experts continually identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions worldwide. The process involves the rigorous analysis of several nominees for each award category to determine the recipient, evaluating best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominee. Thales was successful across several categories, including product differentiation, brand strength, growth strategy excellence, product quality, and implementation excellence.
globalspec.com
Swarm robotics on the molecular scale
Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
TechCrunch
Egypt’s Suplyd raises $1.6M to digitize restaurants supply chain
Founded in January this year, Suplyd’s B2B platform brings efficiency in the supply chain operations for businesses in the food service industry by allowing digital order procurement, payment, and fulfillment. Through its platform, restaurants get access to a wide range of products on demand , saving them man hours...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
