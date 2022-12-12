Elite Scholars Academy's Tyler Brown earns Georgia High School Association's 2022 Inspiration Award

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports
Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Proust: Malcolm Mitchell
Profession: Author, Founder/CEO of Share the Magic Foundation, Super Bowl Champion. Accolades: Super Bowl champion, Georgia Author of the Year (x2), American Promise Award Recipient, UGA 40 under 40, Atlanta Business Chronicle 40 under 40, National Allstate Good Works Team Captain, SCLC President’s Award Recipient. What life lessons did...
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
Former Tiger announces transfer destination
A former Clemson defensive end revealed his transfer destination via social media Monday afternoon. Kevin Swint announced on Twitter that he has committed to Georgia State. The junior announced last Monday (...)
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Georgia HBCU alumna teaching kids about HBCUs and Black Wall Street through her book series. Claudia Walker, a Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, graduate and author, is dedicated to educating children on the value of HBCUs and financial literacy through her book series The ABCs of HBCUs and The ABCs of Black Wall Street.
AJC On Campus: Law school ranking ‘squabble’, UGA admission numbers
Georgia's law schools are weighing in on the debate over whether or not to participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.
atlantanewsfirst.com
9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
Clayton County Schools will pay outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley more than $200,000 to separate from the distric...
allongeorgia.com
Ga Dept of Education Identifies Schools for CSI and TSI Support, 57 Schools Make Improvements to Exit Support Status
The Georgia Department of Education today released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA),...
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
thepeachreview.com
New Edition, Keith Sweat, and more headline the newly announced “Legacy Tour”, coming to Atlanta on March 30, 2023
Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective(BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “LEGACY TOUR” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK starting on Thursday, March 9 in Columbia, SC, in Atlanta on Thursday, March 30 at the award-winning State Farm Arena and ending on Sunday, April 30 in Tampa, FL.
Comments / 5