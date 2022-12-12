ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?

What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Yellow Signals: MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Elevators

The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council transportation committee hearing that the agency is exploring urine sensors in station elevators that sometimes double as de facto bathrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul Signs ‘Space Heater Safety legislation’ 1 year after deadly Bronx fire

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to require electric space heaters to have thermostats, and automatic shut-offs, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. This measure comes almost a year after the tragic fire in […]
UTICA, NY
6sqft

NYC designates Flatbush block with distinctive ‘Kinko houses’ as historic district

Brooklyn gained another historic district this week. The Landmarks Preservation Commission on Tuesday voted to designate the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which includes a collection of 38 intact single and two-family homes built by two renowned Brooklyn architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the row of homes has a “distinctive appearance and sense of place,” deriving from the two architects’ use of “then popular Neoclassical vocabulary in their designs to harmonize three different types of residences,” according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy

One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Major Energy to pay $1.5M after robbing customers in Brooklyn

You’re sitting at home, there’s an unexpected knock on the door, and it’s an energy salesperson promising you big savings. Except for many Brooklynites, what happened was the opposite — they got ripped off. An energy service company known as Major Energy, which has also operated...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

SEE IT: NYC reveals preliminary designs for BQE rehab

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) unveiled its first draft of design possibilities for the reconstruction of the “Central” portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) at a standing-room-only meeting held in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday night. BQE Central is the decrepit section of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

A Brooklyn Diner Ends a 20-Year Run

Diners continue their death march in New York City: The latest victim seems to be Happy Days Diner in Brooklyn Heights. The spot had been on Montague Street for over 20 years and had allegedly not paid rent since February 2020, according to Brooklyn Paper. A Marshal’s eviction notice appeared on the door and the phone line is disconnected. In 2000, the diner’s rent was $7,750, and by 2020 it was $21,095, the publication reports. Once a 24-hour fixture, during the pandemic the diner scaled back its hours to close at 10 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

