NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by the governmentMark StarNew York City, NY
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card SkimmingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Adams, Hochul Promising to Transform New York City
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have outlined a plan they say will make New York “work for everyone.”
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams reveal 'action plan' serving as roadmap for NYC workers
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an action plan made up of 40 proposals to make New York City the best place to work while serving as a roadmap for the city's future.
For now, judge won't stop NYC mayor's homeless removal plans
NEW YORK — (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment. In a written order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan said there...
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn
While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Yellow Signals: MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Elevators
The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council transportation committee hearing that the agency is exploring urine sensors in station elevators that sometimes double as de facto bathrooms.
Governor Hochul Signs ‘Space Heater Safety legislation’ 1 year after deadly Bronx fire
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to require electric space heaters to have thermostats, and automatic shut-offs, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. This measure comes almost a year after the tragic fire in […]
6sqft
NYC designates Flatbush block with distinctive ‘Kinko houses’ as historic district
Brooklyn gained another historic district this week. The Landmarks Preservation Commission on Tuesday voted to designate the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which includes a collection of 38 intact single and two-family homes built by two renowned Brooklyn architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the row of homes has a “distinctive appearance and sense of place,” deriving from the two architects’ use of “then popular Neoclassical vocabulary in their designs to harmonize three different types of residences,” according to the commission.
amny.com
Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy
One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Major Energy to pay $1.5M after robbing customers in Brooklyn
You’re sitting at home, there’s an unexpected knock on the door, and it’s an energy salesperson promising you big savings. Except for many Brooklynites, what happened was the opposite — they got ripped off. An energy service company known as Major Energy, which has also operated...
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
SEE IT: NYC reveals preliminary designs for BQE rehab
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) unveiled its first draft of design possibilities for the reconstruction of the “Central” portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) at a standing-room-only meeting held in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday night. BQE Central is the decrepit section of...
Eater
A Brooklyn Diner Ends a 20-Year Run
Diners continue their death march in New York City: The latest victim seems to be Happy Days Diner in Brooklyn Heights. The spot had been on Montague Street for over 20 years and had allegedly not paid rent since February 2020, according to Brooklyn Paper. A Marshal’s eviction notice appeared on the door and the phone line is disconnected. In 2000, the diner’s rent was $7,750, and by 2020 it was $21,095, the publication reports. Once a 24-hour fixture, during the pandemic the diner scaled back its hours to close at 10 p.m.
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming
Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
