TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
KOKI FOX 23

Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage damaged five buildings, without causing casualties. The attempted strikes underlined how vulnerable Ukraine's capital remains to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOKI FOX 23

DeSantis blasted for 'Orwellian' vaccine investigation

One day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a push to investigate alleged harms caused by coronavirus vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, criticized the move as a pointless exercise that would only undermine public confidence in efforts to boost and maintain protection against the circulating pathogen.
FLORIDA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

LONDON — (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker...
KOKI FOX 23

China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift

BEIJING — (AP) — China said Wednesday that it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they've become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country's departure from some of the world's strictest antivirus policies. The change in reporting practices comes the...
KOKI FOX 23

Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing

PARIS — (AP) — Dozens of countries and international organizations threw their weight and more than 1 billion euros (dollars) in aid pledges behind an urgent new push Tuesday to keep Ukrainians powered, fed, warmed and moving as winter approaches. An international donor conference in Paris quickly racked...
KOKI FOX 23

China students return home amid fears of COVID-19 spread

BEIJING — (AP) — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential for a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were participating, but universities in...
KOKI FOX 23

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through covidtests.gov...
WASHINGTON STATE

