Read full article on original website
Related
stocktonsentinel.com
Looking Back
Connie Conyac presented the Rooks County Commissioners a list with information deal-ing with all of the grants, funding and projects she was either directly or indirectly responsible for. Conyac asked whether the commissioners would reconsider her employment agreements as she had presented at the meeting two weeks prior. Since there was no further action on the proposals, Conyac handed in her resignation to be effective at 5:00 p.m. a month from the day. Conyac then asked to be dismissed from the remainder of the meeting.
stocktonsentinel.com
First Christian Church of Plainville
What would it mean to you if you were told, “We need to rediscover Christmas?” The question may not come in that form for many of us, but there is no doubt we have thought that the true meaning of Christmas can be lost in all the commercial exploitation of the season. Gary Peters used Luke 2:22-35…
stocktonsentinel.com
Snowflakes in Stockton
There may not be any snow on the ground yet for this holiday season, but Stockton is creating its own Winter Wonderland with snowflake-themed banners and lights utilizing a $3,000.00 grant from the Heartland Community Foundation for new Christmas decorations. The ice blue banners with white…
stocktonsentinel.com
Hahn places third and Long is sixth at Christmas Clash
Stockton High School’s Tiger Girls Wrestling team was in Great Bend on Friday and Saturday last week competing along with 28 other schools in the Christmas Clash. Sophomore Ashlyn Hahn, wrestling at 120, was the top placer for the Lady Tigers, finishing third. Rivver Long (190), also a sophomore,…
stocktonsentinel.com
Municipal Court
(If the Stockton Sentinel is ever inaccurate in its reporting of Municipal Court news, we will gladly print a retraction and correction.) The following traffic fines were received in Municipal Court for the City of Stockton during the month of November: Jeremy W. Armstrong, Beloit, $177 for…
stocktonsentinel.com
Lunas receive Farm Family of the Year award at KFB annual meeting
Jesse and Anna Luna, rural Plainville, received one of Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Farm Family of the Year awards at their annual meeting held December 3-5 in Manhattan. Each year, a select number of families receive the Farm Family of the Year award for their service and leadership in agriculture,…
stocktonsentinel.com
SHS Tiger Wrestlers perform well at Ellis
The Stockton Tiger boys were in Ellis on Friday for the 2022 Railer Round Robin where they performed well. Freshman Cameron Balthazor and sophomore Emerson Lowry placed third, and sophomore Ryan Mongeau finished fifth. As a team, the Tigers scored 24.5 points to finish in 12th place. Council Grove…
stocktonsentinel.com
Farmers Union Mercantile & Shipping Association to close for holidays
The Farmers Union Mercantile and Shipping Association in Stockton will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of Christmas, and Monday, January 2nd in observance of the New Year. Please get your feed and fuel orders in early!. (Look for the ad in this week’s edition.)
stocktonsentinel.com
Holiday Open House at Farm Bureau Financial Services
Just a reminder that the Farm Bureau Financial Services Holiday Open House is this Thursday, December 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 410 South First in Stockton. Please join Don, Mattie and Ali for cookies and refreshments. Stop by and enter a chance to win a gift card...
stocktonsentinel.com
Christmas services set for some area churches
The Stockton area churches have planned special Christmas services to help celebrate the “real reason for the season.” The public is welcome to attend all these special services. River Valley Church, 120 South Spruce Street Christmas Eve Service at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24th. Christmas Day Service...
stocktonsentinel.com
Stockton Sentinel to be closed Friday, Dec. 23rd and Monday, Dec. 26th
The Stockton Sentinel will be closed Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th in observance of Christmas. Please send in your early copy for the December 29th issue by Thursday, December 22nd.
stocktonsentinel.com
SJH Tigers host Trego in basketball action
Last Monday the Stockton Junior High Tigers hosted the Trego Golden Eagles in Mid-Continent Elementary League basketball action. The Tigers were on the road to Smith Center this Monday, and will be at home for the last time, hosting Russell this Thursday in their final game of the season. Action…
stocktonsentinel.com
Senior Center
The menus for the Stockton Senior Center for the week beginning Monday, December 19, are as follows: Monday—Chicken strips, hashbrown casserole, brussel sprouts, bread, peaches. Tuesday— Ham slice, sweet potato casserole, winter blend vegetables, roll, cranberry fluff. Wednesday— Goulash, cabbage,…
stocktonsentinel.com
183 Lanes weekend closings for December
183 Lanes (906 South Cedar) in Stockton will be closed for the remaining weekends during the month of December: Saturday and Sunday, December 17th and 18th; Saturday and Sunday, December 24th and 25th; and Saturday and Sunday, December 31st and January 1st, 2023. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas…
stocktonsentinel.com
SHS Tigers compete in Preseason Tournament
Last week the Stockton Tiger Basketball teams were in Osborne three days where they competed in the Preseason Basketball Tournament. Besides the host Bulldogs, Lakeside and Thunder Ridge also participated. The Osborne boys and girls both ended up winning the tourney, going undefeated. This week…
stocktonsentinel.com
Commissioners approve K-Camp for County’s property insurance
At the Rooks County Commission meeting on Tuesday, December 6th, the commissioners approved the bid from K-Camp for a self-insured property and casualty plan for the County as well as a workers compensation plan with K-Worcs for the 2023 year. The company has insurance policies with over 70…
stocktonsentinel.com
Business as usual at the Stockton City commission meeting
The Stockton City Commission opened its regular meeting on Tuesday, December 6th with the approval of the Consent Agenda. Included in the Agenda were the Solomon Valley Manor gross payroll in the amount of $94,249.20, the Solomon Valley Manor warrants in the amount of $94,685.33, the City of…
Comments / 0