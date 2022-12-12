Connie Conyac presented the Rooks County Commissioners a list with information deal-ing with all of the grants, funding and projects she was either directly or indirectly responsible for. Conyac asked whether the commissioners would reconsider her employment agreements as she had presented at the meeting two weeks prior. Since there was no further action on the proposals, Conyac handed in her resignation to be effective at 5:00 p.m. a month from the day. Conyac then asked to be dismissed from the remainder of the meeting.

ROOKS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO