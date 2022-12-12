ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 small chihuahuas killed by coyotes in Granada Hills, video shows moment leading up to attack

 3 days ago

Two small chihuahuas were killed by coyotes Sunday morning at a home in Granada Hills.

The dog owners, Tamara and Doug Wynn, spoke with Eyewitness News and said the attack happened in the backyard of their home on Encino Avenue.

They shared video showing the moment of the attack. You can hear the dogs screaming in the background.

Both chihuahuas died of their injuries.

This comes after a coyote attacked a young girl in front of her home in Woodland Hills.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said with the help of USDA Wildlife Services, that coyote was captured and has since been euthanized.

Coyote attacks young child on Woodland Hills front lawn

Doorbell video shows a coyote drag a young girl on the front lawn of a Woodland Hills home until her father chases the animal off.

Earlier this year, one Woodland Hills resident captured video of a coyote sneaking into her home through the doggie door.

Coyote sneaks into Woodland Hills home

A coyote prowling a Woodland Hills neighborhood made its way right into a home, and it was all caught on home surveillance video.

Liberty
3d ago

This article angers me. It's the owner's fault that those two little coyotes were killed, it should not have happened. What the hell will it take to get these hard headed pet owners to respect the current wild life problem? Stop letting your dogs run around outside! Some pet owners spend a lot of money on extra curriculum activities like alcohol, drugs, partying, whatever, but they won't spend money on a coyote vest for their dogs, especially when they continue to let them run around outside or walk them and they won't buy an air horn to scare these coyotes off. However, the minute their dog is attacked and killed then they want to complain and cry about it. Respect these coyotes and mountain lions and protect your dogs!

Tio Bruce
3d ago

In coyote country why r u leaving small dogs out alone in your yard ?

