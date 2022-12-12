Read full article on original website
Soccer-Argentina near full-strength for World Cup final against France
DOHA (Reuters) – Argentina made a statement in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final win over Croatia and will head into Sunday’s showpiece with two players back from suspension and Angel Di Maria fit and ready to face France. Defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna missed the semi-final as...
Soccer-Mental strength, moments of brilliance – how France reached the World Cup final
DOHA (Reuters) – France started the World Cup with more questions than answers after being ravaged by injuries, but they quickly ended the curse of the defending champions to reach the final thanks to their ruthlessness, mental strength and moments of sheer brilliance. Kylian Mbappe scored five goals in...
Cricket-England’s Robinson feared career was over amid injury woes
(Reuters) – England fast bowler Ollie Robinson said a series of injuries had left him fearing for his cricket career as he described the last 12 months as his toughest as a professional. The 29-year-old Sussex player lost his place in the England team after disappointing tours of Australia...
FACTBOX-Soccer-Croatia v Morocco World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
(Reuters) – Croatia play Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET) * Morocco became the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals before losing 2-0 to France. Coach Walid Regragui also became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.
Morocco blames World Cup loss to France on 'grotesque' refereeing
Per Kate Burlaga of The Athletic, the FRMF claims referee Cesar Ramos denied them two penalties in the first half. France won the match 2-0 on a Theo Hernandez goal in the fifth minute of play and an insurance tally from substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute. In...
After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn’t seem so crazy now. Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by eliminating...
