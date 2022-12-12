ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast, Flagler County building comprehensive plan for parks and recreation

The Palm Coast City Council is looking to develop a comprehensive plan for the city's parks and recreation. In its last meeting of the year on Tuesday Dec. 13, the City Council combined the year's last workshop and business meetings, where they reviewed and approved a service agreement to develop a master plan for Parks and Recreation. The service agreement will be with the consulting firm BerryDunn, and was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent from the dais.
PALM COAST, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach

The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Loopers Concession Lease Agreement Approved for Palm Harbor Golf Club

Palm Coast – In August 2022, the City of Palm Coast issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a food and beverage concession provider at the Palm Harbor Golf Club, which is owned and operated by the City of Palm Coast. Two completed proposals were received and an internal evaluation team reviewed and scored each proposal on specific criteria. The unanimous choice was Loopers.
PALM COAST, FL
Narcity USA

You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays

Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board

When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast City Council approves Loopers lease for the golf course

The new Palm Coast City Council has approved the lease agreement for "Loopers," the restaurant that will replace the Green Lion at the Palm Harbor Golf Club concession. City Council held a back-to-back workshop and regular business meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13 in lieu of their scheduled Dec. 20 business meeting. At the double meeting, the agreement was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy