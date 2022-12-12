Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast, Flagler County building comprehensive plan for parks and recreation
The Palm Coast City Council is looking to develop a comprehensive plan for the city's parks and recreation. In its last meeting of the year on Tuesday Dec. 13, the City Council combined the year's last workshop and business meetings, where they reviewed and approved a service agreement to develop a master plan for Parks and Recreation. The service agreement will be with the consulting firm BerryDunn, and was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent from the dais.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach
The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
St. Augustine residents want public boardwalk relocated, and they're offering to pay
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — A boardwalk to the beach is at the center of a disagreement in St. Augustine Beach. Three property owners who live close to it want that public boardwalk relocated, and they are willing to pay for it. However, many people who use it say...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Loopers Concession Lease Agreement Approved for Palm Harbor Golf Club
Palm Coast – In August 2022, the City of Palm Coast issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a food and beverage concession provider at the Palm Harbor Golf Club, which is owned and operated by the City of Palm Coast. Two completed proposals were received and an internal evaluation team reviewed and scored each proposal on specific criteria. The unanimous choice was Loopers.
You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays
Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Letter: Ormond Beach resident remembers mother, who has a park named after her
We get the name solstice from the Latin words sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). Long ago during the Winter Solstice of 1909, the darkest day of the year when the sun stood still, something magical happened. There was much rejoicing for on the very next day, Baby Ethel was born in Harlem, and the days grew brighter.
mynews13.com
New Smyrna Beach residents seek answers on hurricane damage
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in parts of Volusia County are still looking for answers as to what will be done next following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. $858 million worth of damages were reported in the county from Nicole and Ian. $51 million of that is in New Smyrna Beach.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
floridapolitics.com
Amid Flagler County changes the past 40 years, guns remain a problem, says WESH’s Claire Metz
Metz said she considers herself lucky to have been able to tell Flagler residents’ stories. December is a time of reflection and taking stock, and few people chronicled Flagler County the past 40 years like Claire Metz of television affiliate station WESH. “I could go on and tell you...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board
When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Winn-Dixie stores along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making stops at five First Coast Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season. Two Clydesdales from the world-renowned Budweiser hitch will trot to five stores, making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach...
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
palmcoastobserver.com
New year, new dunes: County engineer secures $12.6 million to fund sand for eroded coastline
There are few things that Flagler County residents cherish more than its beaches. Years of hurricanes, high-tides and storms have eroded most, if not all, of the shoreline’s protective dunes. But County Engineer Faith Alkhatib has managed to secure good news for the county’s shoreline:. In January 2023,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast City Council approves Loopers lease for the golf course
The new Palm Coast City Council has approved the lease agreement for "Loopers," the restaurant that will replace the Green Lion at the Palm Harbor Golf Club concession. City Council held a back-to-back workshop and regular business meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13 in lieu of their scheduled Dec. 20 business meeting. At the double meeting, the agreement was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent.
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents for Hurricane Nicole
December 14, 2022 – President Joe Biden on last night approved a disaster declaration for portions of the State of Florida, including Flagler County, that sets into motion Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance to assist county residents with expenses related to Hurricane Nicole. “It feels like a...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Decade of Deliverance Set to Usher In Big Steps for Open Door Re-Entry & Recovery Ministry
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Addiction recovery requires steadfast support and no hurricane was going to stand in the way of the Open Door Re-Entry & Recovery Ministry’s ‘Under the Harvest Moon’ Gala, held at the Hammock Beach Resort in early December. Sharing raw and emotional stories...
Parlor Doughnuts Plans St. Augustine Beach Location
It’s the doughnut brand’s ninth location in Florida
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
wogx.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
