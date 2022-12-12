Far Cry and Yakuza games lead the December lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue. Starting December 20, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to three of Ubisoft’s FPS action-adventure games — Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, and Far Cry Primal — where you take up arms to best foes in innovative open worlds, teeming with local wildlife to a deranged cult leader, and a whole lot more. Or you could level up from an underdog to a dragon in Sega’s latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which shifts from its high-octane, real-time battle system to a turn-based mechanic. However, if you still feel like beating up thugs the old way, jump into Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which marks the epic conclusion of Kazuma Kiryu’s arc.

