Top 3 Future Technologies to Look Out for In the Cybersecurity Market
Digitization has taken the world by storm as new technologies and developments pave their way through. With the world progressing on the digital fronts and adapting to the work from home and remote desktop work trends during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it is no surprise that the incidences of cybercrimes have soared to new heights.
Tesla Rolls Out Steam Games to Model S and X EVs
Tesla Model S and X owners can now run Steam games in their vehicles. As part of Tesla’s holiday update, the car company is rolling out Steam integration for the latest versions of its Model S and X electronic vehicles (EVs), according to Engadget. You will see the cars’...
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
How to Use a Binance Bot to Trade Crypto
Using a Binance trading bot is a great way to trade crypto, without having to learn code. These bots are pre-built, so you don’t have to worry about creating a strategy from scratch. Instead, you can use a pre-built strategy, such as an Accumulation bot or Market Maker bot. You can also copy a strategy from an expert trader.
5 things Elon Musk could learn from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Back in April, two days after Elon Musk announced his plan to buy Twitter, Musk had a private phone call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. One might have expected Musk to ask Nadella for advice on how to turn around the flailing Twitter — after all, Nadella had engineered perhaps the most successful tech turnaround in history.
Far Cry, Yakuza Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2022
Far Cry and Yakuza games lead the December lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue. Starting December 20, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to three of Ubisoft’s FPS action-adventure games — Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, and Far Cry Primal — where you take up arms to best foes in innovative open worlds, teeming with local wildlife to a deranged cult leader, and a whole lot more. Or you could level up from an underdog to a dragon in Sega’s latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which shifts from its high-octane, real-time battle system to a turn-based mechanic. However, if you still feel like beating up thugs the old way, jump into Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which marks the epic conclusion of Kazuma Kiryu’s arc.
Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform
Binance is not shying away from expanding its crypto services for the convenience of its users despite the ongoing crunch in the crypto market. Almost 22 months since launching its Binance Pay mobile app in the international markets, the exchange has now rolled-out the service for its customers in the US. The feature, which supports peer-to-peer payments as well as merchant transactions, enables users to facilitate immediate payments via cryptocurrencies supported by Binance. The exchange does not charge a gas fee for facilitating transactions through the Binance Pay app.
‘Just Market Behaviour’: Binance CEO Probes Rise in Trading of Underdog Altcoins
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has justified the trading of certain underdog altcoins on its platform as merely a ‘market behaviour’. In recent days, trading activities for Sun Token, Ardor, Osmosis, FUNToken, and Golem witnessed an escalation on Binance, stirring suspicions among members of the crypto community amid the ongoing market slump. The overall crypto cap dipped by over $200 billion (roughly Rs.16,51,771 crore) in the past few weeks after the FTX crypto exchange dramatically collapsed due to liquidity crunch leaving investors high and dry.
PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Is Here, With Your Annual Gaming Achievements, Playing Statistics
PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is here. As another year winds down, apps like Spotify, Reddit, and YouTube have been offering users a recap of 2022. The year-in-review that matters to gamers is also here, as Sony released its 2022 Wrap-Up for PlayStation on Tuesday, highlighting users’ playing statistics, standout achievements, and favourite games on the platform for the year. The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 is available for PS5 and PS4 consoles, giving a crisp lowdown of the games you’ve played this year and the time spent in them. The Wrap-Up also includes new avatars for players based on their gaming achievements.
Hogwarts Legacy For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Delayed: All You Need to Know
Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter Wizarding World game from Avalanche Software, will see a delay in its launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The developer had initially planned the game to launch on February 10, 2023 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. However, Hogwarts Legacy will now launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will launch on July 25, 2023. For what it’s worth, Hogwarts Legacy is keeping its February 10 date on PC, PS5, and Series S/X.
