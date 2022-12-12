Studs and duds from Panthers' Week 14 win over Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers put themselves back into serious contention for the NFC South in Week 14, topping the Seattle Seahawks to the tune of a 30-24 victory. So, who helped (and didn’t help) get them there?

Here are our studs and duds from Sunday’s game.

Studs: RBs Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers were able to control the game through the ground—tallying up the sixth-most rushing attempts in franchise history (46) for 223 yards and two touchdowns. And those two scores came courtesy of Hubbard and Blackshear.

Hubbard rushed for a game-high 74 yards on 14 carries while Blackshear took his four tries for 32 yards. Along with the man we’re about to cover next, this bunch helped Carolina dominate in the time-of-possession battle at a 39:16-to-20:44 edge.

Dud: RB D’Onta Foreman

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Panthers had an amazing day running the football, Foreman was the least efficient back of the team’s committee. Maybe it was a lingering effect of his injury, but he mustered up just 3.5 yards per carry on 21 rushing attempts.

Meanwhile, Hubbard averaged 5.3 yards per carry with Blackshear good for 8.0. Regardless, the Panthers nearly quintupled the Seahawks’ ground production, and all three backs deserve at least some credit for their part in that.

Dud: WR DJ Moore

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

When a team’s top wide receiver finishes a game with zero receptions, it’s never a good sign for the offense. And even though the Panthers clearly focused on establishing and feeding their run game, the few pass attempts that went around hardly ever targeted Moore.

Carolina offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo deserves part of the blame for failing to scheme Moore open. But either way, the Panthers’ standout receiver cannot put up doughnuts if Carolina wants to win its division.

Stud: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Marshall Jr. may have hauled in one of the greatest catches of the season on Sunday.

With just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Darnold zipped an 18-yard pass to Marshall—who caught it between his legs and fell to the ground before gaining possession of the ball with both hands. Although Seattle quickly challenged the completion ruling, the play was upheld— setting Carolina up for a first down at midfield.

Studs: CBs Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Horn had an immediate impact right from the start.

The second-year cornerback picked off Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith’s first pass attempt of the afternoon, then ran it into the Seattle red zone before being tackled by wideout Tyler Lockett. That interception set the Panthers up to take a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter when Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to receiver Shi Smith.

After a few close calls throughout the game, Horn almost brought in another interception late in the fourth quarter. The officials eventually overturned their ruling, concluding that Horn didn’t have possession before getting both feet in bounds. Then, to cap it off, Horn also recovered the onside kick to end the game and seal the victory.

Not to be outdone by his teammate Horn, Henderson snagged his own interception in the second quarter. With just over six minutes left in the half, Henderson picked off a pass intended for DK Metcalf before running it back for a 20-yard return.

He followed up the big play with more important contributions, totaling two pass defenses. Those plays included a textbook breakup on a throw intended for running back Travis Homer as time ran out in the third quarter.

Thanks in large part to this duo’s abilities in coverage, the Panthers never lost their lead on the way to an important road win.

Duds: DL Brian Burns and Derrick Brown

Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

For a player as good as Burns, it’s uncharacteristic to hardly ever hear his name called in a game. The Panthers, as a whole, failed to pressure Smith enough to force him into rushed throws, and Burns didn’t help the cause.

The skilled pass rusher totaled just two tackles and half a sack, with the partial sack coming on a play where linebacker Shaq Thompson did most of the work.

Brown, like Burns, was another player who underperformed compared to his high expectations. In a forgettable performance, the third-year defensive tackle put up just a single tackle and never got to Smith.

In upcoming games against the likes of Jared Goff and Tom Brady, Carolina will need their interior linemen to pressure the opposing quarterback and force them into making more mistakes.

Stud: LB Frankie Luvu

Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Despite the clutch play by his teammates in the defensive backfield, Luvu may have been the most impressive defensive player for the Panthers in their big win.

By the end of the game, the rising star totaled four tackles—two of which were for a loss—and one sack. With time running out in the second quarter, Luvu sacked Smith for a 4-yard loss, putting an exclamation point on an amazing tackling and coverage performance on the day.