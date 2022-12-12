Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Metropoly (METRO) Early Investors Are Up 300% Despite FTX Crash
Metropoly’s presale picked up after the FTX crash, and the price is increasing by 300%. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1, representing a substantial profit for early investors. Alex Harmash: “METRO Price could reach 1$ by the end of...
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Active Addresses At Highest Since May 2021, Good News For ETH?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum daily active addresses metric is now at the highest level since May 2021, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally above $1,300. 637,000 Unique Ethereum Addresses Have Been Showing Daily Activity Recently. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, ETH is...
NEWSBTC
YES WORLD Token continues to hit boundaries, Utility Services are now available in 80 Countries
Singapore, – Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
NEWSBTC
Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally
A quant has explained how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain data can lead to a short-term correction in the price. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Despite Price Going Up. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a gap has been forming in the purchasing...
NEWSBTC
VanEck’s Bitcoin Prediction Stands At $10K-$12K By Q1 2023
VanEck is one of a handful of companies that continues to fight for the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF. The U.S. investment management firm received a resounding rejection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021 after a three-year battle. Just six months later, on June 24...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin
The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Reclaims ATH, Return Of Conviction?
Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has climbed back up and set a new all-time high, suggesting that conviction may be returning in the market. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Recovers From FTX Panic Selling. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC long-term holders now hold around 72.3%...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why Ripple And Huobi Holders Should Consider Switching To Big Eyes Coin
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe element of the financial services industry as was the case until a few years ago. If you are new to cryptocurrencies and are wondering how to select the best options for your portfolio, the ideal strategy is through simple research. Just draw a list...
NEWSBTC
Crypto winter and tokens that will survive it: the case of Bluelight.inc and its $KALE token
As in any financial market, the crypto sector is cyclical. Seasoned professionals remember the rapid rise of 2017 which was largely driven by the ICO boom and the market expectations that utility tokens will empower the new reality in many segments of the ‘regular’ life, from banking and payments to healthcare, digital ID, and so on.
NEWSBTC
Binance Sees Largest Bitcoin Withdrawal In Its History, BTC Rally Set To Benefit?
The largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance has experienced the most significant Bitcoin withdrawal in its history, per recent data. The company might face a bank run as crypto investors’ confidence continues to decline following the collapse of trading venue FTX and a U.S. investigation into major crypto exchanges.
NEWSBTC
How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?
The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Poised To Continue Its Rally As Whales Turn Bullish After 14 Months
The bitcoin price has seen a minor rally ahead of yesterday’s FOMC meeting and has held relatively strong despite the hawkish outlook from the US central bank. A look at the daily chart of BTC shows that the price managed to hold above $18,600. After an exuberant euphoria following the release of CPI data, bitcoin seems ready for a consolidation phase for now.
NEWSBTC
FUD Intensifies: Can Binance Survive Or Is This The End?
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has been the target of massive FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt, for the uninitiated) over the last couple of days. After FTX collapsed, users in the space began to question if exchanges actually held enough in their reserves to honor all customers. Given what happened to FTX, is it possible for Binance to come out of this unscathed?
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Crystal Ball – What Happens To BTC After Christmas 2022?
Bitcoin and the broader crypto market rapidly reversed course in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 50-basis-point increase in interest rates, erasing any gains made before the disclosure. The Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates in an effort to ease the economy and rein...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Reversal, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price gained pace above the $17,500 resistance after the US CPI release. BTC tested the $18,000 resistance and might correct lower in the short-term. Bitcoin was able to clear the $17,450 and $17,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
