Georgia State

CoinDesk

Bitcoin Could Drop to $10K-$12K by Q1 2023, VanEck Says

The outlook for risk assets appears bright after Tuesday's U.S. inflation report that affirmed the expected slowing of the Federal Reserve's liquidity tightening. Bitcoin (BTC), however, could remain under pressure because several miners are likely to go bust, overshadowing improving macroeconomic conditions, according to investment giant VanEck. "Bitcoin will test...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Zeroes In On $18,000 – Can BTC Upside Breakout Materialize?

After weeks of consolidation, Bitcoin – the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – and the broader cryptocurrency market have witnessed a short-term bounce in response to Consumer Price Index data that exceeded expectations. The Labor Department of the United States reported that CPI climbed barely 0.1% between October...
NEWSBTC

VanEck’s Bitcoin Prediction Stands At $10K-$12K By Q1 2023

VanEck is one of a handful of companies that continues to fight for the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF. The U.S. investment management firm received a resounding rejection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021 after a three-year battle. Just six months later, on June 24...
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
cryptoslate.com

Binance offloaded $140M in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours

Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that leading exchange Binance offloaded $137 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, nearly $32 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $300 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), and $200 million in both Binance USD (BUSD) and Tether (USDT) were withdrawn. The total withdrawals equate to over $860 million.
u.today

Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details

Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
Indy100

Trump releases Pokemon-style cards and people are struggling to believe they're real

The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here. And it's extremely underwhelming. On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99. The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm...
NEWSBTC

The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin

The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Unfazed By Tesla's Decline

Tesla is completely lost on Wall Street. The electric vehicle manufacturer is having a dark year in the stock market. And those difficulties worsened on Dec. 13 with another sharp drop in the stock price of almost 4%. In all, the Tesla stock lost has lost 54.2% of its value...
NEWSBTC

Oryen Network Presale Live, XRP, and Litecoin Social Interaction Soar to New Heights

Quite a few crypto projects have experienced significant exposure in the cryptocurrency space due to unique native use cases that provide exceptional benefits to potential investors. Oryen takes the lead in defi as it opens new doors of possibilities to earning unmatched returns on investments. The crypto project is in...

