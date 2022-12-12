ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Runners don costumes for Santa to the Sea half marathon

By Tracy Lehr
 3 days ago
Runners race from Santa to the Sea in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif.-A race that started by the Santa that was moved from Carpinteria to Nyeland Acres near Oxnard years ago finished by the sea.

Runners in the 15th Santa to the Sea half marathon crossed the finish line in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The runners donated toys and gifts cards at the beginning and end of the race.

All the toys and money raised goes to under-served members of the community.

Juan Paredes of Los Angeles kept a fast pace alongside his wife Valerie.

She came in first overall and he came in second.

"The race was very fun very festive, I did it a couple of years ago, and me and my wife came back this year and did it together," said Parades, " It was windy, it didn't rain, but it was still fast flat course."

"Really fun ,really fun. I was excited for it, really tough conditions, but you know it was nice to be right next to him," said Valerie Parades.

While they received plaques, all the runners received t-shirts and medals that look like Christmas ornaments.

Awards also went out to runners in the most creative holiday costumes.

A lot of them dressed like Santa and Santa's helpers.

For Santa to the Sea information visit https://santatothesea.com

