Georgia State

WRAL News

Outgoing North Carolina Sen. Burr delivers farewell address

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wrapping up a nearly 30-year career in Congress, Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr told colleagues that the chamber needs “more statesmen and fewer politicians” and that he remains optimistic about America’s future. Delivering a farewell address Wednesday, North Carolina’s senior senator thanked family...
WRAL News

Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday immediately banned the use of TikTok and two popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by Georgia's state government, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users' personal information. Kemp also banned the messaging apps WeChat and Telegram,...
Henrico Citizen

Bagby drops out of Congressional race, endorses McClellan

A whirlwind political week in the Richmond region continued Thursday, as Henrico Delegate Lamont Bagby dropped out of the Fourth District Congressional race just three days after entering it. Bagby, who represents the 74th District in the Virginia House of Delegates and chairs the Virginia Black Caucus, announced that he...
News 4 Buffalo

Gov. Hochul signs bill to end puppy mill pipeline

UPDATE (December 15, 2022):Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to end the puppy mill pipeline. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the legislation (S.1130/A.4283) bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores. It takes effect in 2024 and will allow pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their […]
WRAL News

US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security said more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week, when a Texas congressman says some border officials estimate about 50,000 migrants could be waiting to cross into the U.S. In...
WRAL News

US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border

PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
WRAL News

US charges 8 in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme

WASHINGTON — The government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than $100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission said that from early 2020 to around April of this year the...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

