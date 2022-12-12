Read full article on original website
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Outgoing North Carolina Sen. Burr delivers farewell address
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wrapping up a nearly 30-year career in Congress, Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr told colleagues that the chamber needs “more statesmen and fewer politicians” and that he remains optimistic about America’s future. Delivering a farewell address Wednesday, North Carolina’s senior senator thanked family...
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday immediately banned the use of TikTok and two popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by Georgia's state government, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users' personal information. Kemp also banned the messaging apps WeChat and Telegram,...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Rick Scott urges McConnell to respect House incoming GOP majority and tank yearlong budget deal
Sen. Rick Scott is urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to respect the incoming House GOP majority and block a yearlong budget deal.
Congress votes to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
House lawmakers voted to remove the bust of Roger B. Taney, the U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who authored the infamous Dred Scott decision.
Bagby drops out of Congressional race, endorses McClellan
A whirlwind political week in the Richmond region continued Thursday, as Henrico Delegate Lamont Bagby dropped out of the Fourth District Congressional race just three days after entering it. Bagby, who represents the 74th District in the Virginia House of Delegates and chairs the Virginia Black Caucus, announced that he...
Gov. Hochul signs bill to end puppy mill pipeline
UPDATE (December 15, 2022):Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to end the puppy mill pipeline. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the legislation (S.1130/A.4283) bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores. It takes effect in 2024 and will allow pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their […]
'We need more statesmen': Burr calls on Congress to reduce divisions, better equip itself for future problems
RALEIGH, N.C. — Retiring North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr delivered his farewell speech Wednesday on the chamber floor, reflecting on lessons learned from the nearly 30 years he spent in Congress and advocating for a more solutions-oriented federal government. Burr, a businessman who was first elected to the...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Parents of slain UVA student call for stricter gun laws
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a University of Virginia football player killed in a shooting last month called Thursday for stricter gun laws and more mental health support to prevent future gun deaths. “My son was a loving, caring young man,” Happy Perry, the mother of...
US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security said more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week, when a Texas congressman says some border officials estimate about 50,000 migrants could be waiting to cross into the U.S. In...
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
US charges 8 in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
WASHINGTON — The government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than $100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission said that from early 2020 to around April of this year the...
Editorial: Another year without Medicaid expansion. Lives still at risk
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022; editorial #8813. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Just how costly is it that state legislative leaders continue to block Medicaid expansion to more than a half-million deserving North Carolinians in need of access to medical care?. Money that probably otherwise...
