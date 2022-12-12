ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries

Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
The Cincinnati Bengals are 9-4 after Sunday's win. How many times has that happened?

Following Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals' record sits at 9-4 for the 2022 season. The victory was the fifth in a row for the Bengals who remain one of the NFL's hottest teams. They are one of three nine-win teams in the league, and trail only the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-3 Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings for the best record.
