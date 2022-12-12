Following Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals' record sits at 9-4 for the 2022 season. The victory was the fifth in a row for the Bengals who remain one of the NFL's hottest teams. They are one of three nine-win teams in the league, and trail only the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-3 Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings for the best record.

