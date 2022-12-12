Read full article on original website
Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries
Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says injuries 'feeling a lot better' coming back from bye
The bye week allowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to heal up from injuries to both his thumb and ribs. The 39-year-old said he’s feeling “a lot better” coming back from the bye and re-energized for the stretch run. “The thumb is doing a lot better....
NFL Analysis Network
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing
A lot of times when a player such as Von Miller has an injury that ends their season, they end up taking on a new role within the team. In most cases, they go from player to defacto “coach.” That’s what safety Micah Hyde did. However, Miller...
Colts owner Jim Irsay to Pro Football Talk 'there's a lot of great candidates in college'
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts owner Jim Irsay offered his first comments in more than a month on the team’s impending coaching search at the NFL’s owner’s meetings on Wednesday in an interview with Pro Football Talk. Interim coach Jeff Saturday wants the job, and Irsay believes Saturday is a candidate. But he also talked about...
Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future
According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn't closing the door on any option regarding his future on or off the field.
AFC Playoff Picture: Where Chiefs stand after Week 14
The good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they didn’t drop any lower in the AFC this past weekend, and they eliminated the Denver Broncos from playoff contention. The bad news for K.C. is that the Buffalo Bills won, keeping the Chiefs away from the No. 1 seed.
The Cincinnati Bengals are 9-4 after Sunday's win. How many times has that happened?
Following Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals' record sits at 9-4 for the 2022 season. The victory was the fifth in a row for the Bengals who remain one of the NFL's hottest teams. They are one of three nine-win teams in the league, and trail only the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-3 Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings for the best record.
OC Alex Van Pelt: All the Browns assistants loved Kevin Stefanski’s 4th-and-1 call with Jacoby Brissett
BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn’t call the fourth-and-1 play during Sunday’s 23-10 loss in Cincinnati that everyone wants to run Kevin Stefanski out of town for -- but he would’ve. On the Browns’ opening drive, they marched to the Bengals 25-yard...
Joe Burrow offers advice for Browns fans who want to root for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t opposed to in-state fans of the Cleveland Browns coming on over and hopping on the bandwagon. After beating the Browns last weekend, Burrow fielded a question about the fanbases and if he could be able or willing to convert fans to the other side of the Battle of Ohio.
What changes are on the table for the Browns after this season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, a loss that doesn’t officially take them out of the playoff race but leaves them far outside the playoff picture with time running out. So why do the Browns keep getting a pass year after year when they...
