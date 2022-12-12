ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills are expected to see anywhere from one to ten inches. The range is due to the higher elevations seeing more snow than the towns in the valley. The rest of the state is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night

Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Tractor trailer hanging off Torrington Route 8 overpass after collision

The incident happened at KB Ambulance in Killingly on Dec. 13. SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: State police seek driver who backed into ambulance building in Killingly. State police are looking for a driver who backed into an ambulance building in Killingly. They released surveillance footage of the incident. SCENE VIDEO: Tractor trailer...
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News 95 Connector Crash

2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire reported at construction site in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a construction site in Bristol late Wednesday morning. They said it was at a site for a future senior care facility on the corner of Route 6 and North Main Street. The fire was in roofing material and insulation. The...
BRISTOL, CT
NECN

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

School closings/delays for Dec. 12

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several schools in Connecticut are announcing delays as snow continues to move across the state Monday morning. A full list of closings and delays can be found here. A list of parking bans is available here. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the storm. 📲 Download the News […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Crews Demolish Old Mill After Massive Fire in Vernon

Crews are demolishing an old mill that went ablaze in Vernon Monday. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots more than 15 hours after the massive fire broke out. Several fire departments responded to the warehouse fire around 2 a.m. Monday in a building at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.
VERNON, CT
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor home badly damaged by fire; no one hurt

SOUTH WINDSOR — A home on Hillside Drive sustained severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was reported injured. The Fire Department was called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and arrived just four minutes later, Chief Kevin Cooney said. By that time, flames were coming out of a kitchen window and sliding glass door.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

