Walker Independence's Mark Sheppard Has Always Had A Soft Spot For Playing Darker Characters - Exclusive
For decades, Mark Sheppard has been delighting genre fans with his particular brand of sassy, smarmy villains. Though he'll defend his characters until the end of time, they're seldom the heroes of their stories — and they don't need to be. It's clear to everyone who watches Sheppard's shows that the actor deeply enjoys his roles and all of the chaos they have to offer their fictional worlds (and the fans watching at home).
1923's James Badge Dale And Marley Shelton On The Gritty Women In The Yellowstone Universe - Exclusive Interview
James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton have both been acting since the early 1990s — he got his start in the film "Lord of the Flies" and has appeared on "24" and in "Iron Man 3" while she has been in "Sin City" and the "Scream" franchise. Now, they're teaming up as husband and wife on the "Yellowstone" origin story "1923," which will premiere on December 18 on Paramount+.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Keeps A Bucket Next To Her During Scenes In The Morgue - Exclusive
A show like "CSI: Vegas" leaves little to the imagination when it comes to breaking down a crime scene and its aftermath, often showing bloody murder locations, frightening flashbacks, and lifelike autopsies. The series, a sequel to the long-running "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" that airs Thursdays on CBS, follows a...
Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Almost Missed Out On His Life-Changing Role
Even when the series was still new back in 2016, the popularity of "Stranger Things" was a sight to behold. While many industry vets, including star David Harbour, had expected the series to fail, it instead became one of the biggest shows on Netflix — garnering acclaim that the show continues to receive today, as it heads into its fifth and final season.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is The Latest Buffy Star To Speak About The Show's 'Extremely Toxic' Set
The legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" hasn't exactly fared well over the last few years. In 2021, Charisma Carpenter accused "Buffy" creator and showrunner Joss Whedon of engaging in abusive behavior on the set of that show and its spin-off, "Angel" (per Variety). Things got even worse from there, with yet another "Buffy" star, Michelle Trachtenberg coming out in support of Carpenter as well as expanding on her own issues with the creative, which allegedly included an on-set rule that Whedon wasn't allowed to be alone with the actress (per Cheatsheet). This came in response to "Buffy" star Sarah Michelle Gellar's statement of support for Carpenter (via Deadline).
Matthew Perry Was Rushed To Rehab Right After Filming One Of His Most Iconic Episodes Of Friends
According to an article in Us Magazine, Matthew Perry's substance abuse issues began in 1997 when he was injured in a jet ski accident and started taking Vicodin, which he became addicted to. According to a 2002 article in the New York TImes, the "Friends" star went into rehab for the first time that same year for Vicodin addiction. In 2000, he was hospitalized for a pancreas issue caused by alcohol and drug abuse.
The Office Actually Sank A Car For Their Biggest Stunt With Steve Carell And Rainn Wilson
It is probably one of the most classic moments in "The Office," and given the abundance of classic moments that show has to its name, that is saying something. It comes in Season 4, with the episode "Dunder Mifflin Infinity." This is when Michael Scott (Steve Carell) attempts to prove Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) wrong regarding technology and to show that a human touch is always preferred in sales. But after leaving a client's office dejected, he and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) end up driving his car into a lake, guided by his –- very technological -– GPS system.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
The Daredevil Prop That Charlie Cox Never Brought Back
Talk about a feat: with a single theatrical feature film appearance to his name in the Marvel franchise's 14 years, Charlie Cox has been able to slowly and steadily rise to become one of the most beloved actors in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. His performance as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, has been roundly acclaimed from the get-go — beginning with his work on the Netflix MCU shows (remember those?), out of which his own "Daredevil" series was handily the most popular.
April Bowlby Says Working With The Gifted Doom Patrol Cast Makes Her More Talented - Exclusive
There's nothing quite like working with people who make you better, and not everyone can say that their coworkers inspire them. Of course, acting is a unique position to be in, given that casts work together for huge chunks of time and even live together on occasion. Those kinds of long hours, on-set bonding, and tapping into their most vulnerable emotions on a daily basis make for tight-knit casts.
Montana Jordan Wishes He Could Forget Stuffing His Face With Tater Tots While Filming Young Sheldon
As we grow up, there tend to be moments we wish we could forget, whether embarrassing, awkward, or just absolutely trauma-inducing. Beloved "Young Sheldon" character Georgie Cooper and Montana Jordan, the actor behind him, are no different. Jordan has a moment he wishes he could forget, and it comes from working on set.
Kirsten Vangsness On What It's Like Being Back For Criminal Minds: Evolution - Exclusive
"Criminal Minds" was a bona fide hit for CBS for 15 years, surprisingly ending its network run in 2020. Now, the series has been revived on Paramount+ as "Criminal Minds: Evolution," in which the FBI agents in the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) return to work after the COVID-19 pandemic in order to hunt down a sophisticated serial killer who has woven a cross-country web of murderous affiliates.
Does The Phone Number In Young Sheldon Still Work?
It's been a few years since "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" premiered on CBS and took the world by storm, introducing fans to the Cooper family and showing audiences what Sheldon (Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage on "Young Sheldon") was like in his youth and what it was like for his family members to live with such a ... promising child.
Andrea Savage Made Fun Of Sylvester Stallone After Their First Tulsa King Read-Through
Put a comedian and an action hero together in a drama series, and you think they'll have chemistry? In the new hit show "Tulsa King," they apparently do. Comedian Andrea Savage stars opposite screen legend Sylvester Stallone as his very complicated love interest on "Tulsa King." Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a mob boss who, upon being released from prison, is shipped off by his superiors in organized crime to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Savage stars as ATF agent Stacy Beale who finds herself emotionally entangled with Manfredi against her own better judgment.
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
The Blacklist's Harry Lennix Never Wants The Show To End
Fans of NBC's "The Blacklist" have had some, well, mixed thoughts about the show's progress as the show has moved through its ninth season and prepares to embark upon its tenth on February 10. Since they're facing down their second season without Liz Keen (Megan Boone), the show's former central protagonist, they have a hard row to hoe when it comes to pleasing their audience. In fact, some fans are worried that "The Blacklist" is going to be canceled amid its move to a new timeslot.
House Of The Dragon's Graham McTavish Claimed He Did Very Little Acting Thanks To The Set And Costumes
"House of the Dragon" co-creator Ryan Condal certainly felt intimidated at first about releasing a spin-off show to "Game of Thrones," one of the biggest series in TV history. Condal even told The Hollywood Reporter, "You can't follow 'Thrones', it's the Beatles." Sure, the new fantasy drama received some mockery...
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Strong Reaction To The White Lotus Finale
It's the finale that everybody's talking about, and one that even Jennifer Coolidge herself is stunned over. "I thought people were faking it," Coolidge told Vanity Fair about the reactions to "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. The closing episode — which aired Sunday, December 11 — sent shockwaves across...
