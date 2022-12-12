ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Morocco blames World Cup loss to France on 'grotesque' refereeing

Per Kate Burlaga of The Athletic, the FRMF claims referee Cesar Ramos denied them two penalties in the first half. France won the match 2-0 on a Theo Hernandez goal in the fifth minute of play and an insurance tally from substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute. In...
The Associated Press

After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn’t seem so crazy now. Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by eliminating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy