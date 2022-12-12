Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco blames World Cup loss to France on 'grotesque' refereeing
Per Kate Burlaga of The Athletic, the FRMF claims referee Cesar Ramos denied them two penalties in the first half. France won the match 2-0 on a Theo Hernandez goal in the fifth minute of play and an insurance tally from substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute. In...
After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn’t seem so crazy now. Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by eliminating...
Comments / 0