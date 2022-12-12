Week 15 kicks off with a pivotal NFC West matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The last time these two teams played each other, Trey Lance started and was relieved by Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the Niners to a 27-7 win in Week 2. However, things are slightly different for both teams, who are jockeying for playoff position in the NFC. Even though Garoppolo (knee), Deebo Samuel (leg), and possibly Kenneth Walker III (ankle) are out, this game still has a ton of star power on both sides, which is great news for NFL DFS players putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO