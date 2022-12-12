Read full article on original website
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Steve Wilks Sends Message to Panthers Fans
The Panthers' head coach doesn't want to see a lot of terrible towels this Sunday.
Yardbarker
Seahawks have major draft decision looming
The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
What will LA Chargers' Justin Herbert do to Tennessee Titans pass defense that's getting torched?
If the once-stout Tennessee Titans defense plans to get back to playing the way it did earlier this season Sunday would be a good time to start. The Titans (7-6), who have been torched by the last three quarterbacks they've faced, visit the 7-6 Los Angeles Chargers (3:25 p.m., CBS), who feature one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert. ...
Yardbarker
Denver columnist wonders about Broncos QB Russell Wilson's future
Risking Wilson's long-term health for a team eliminated from the playoffs for its seventh consecutive season is nonsensical and fails to consider a far greater human element. There's a strong link between concussions and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). According to Boston University's CTE Research Center, the condition is caused by...
Panthers great could join team’s coaching staff?
Though it wouldn’t quite be pulling a Jeff Saturday, the Carolina Panthers could potentially be bringing a franchise icon onto their coaching staff. Appearing Tuesday on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, retired Panthers legend Luke Kuechly offered some high praise for Carolina’s interim coach Steve Wilks. Kuechly said that Wilks, who was a defensive coach for Carolina during Kuechly’s NFL career, is “fun to be around,” “knows the game extremely well,” and “treats the [players] great.”
N.J. native and ex-Eagles coordinator are among Panthers head coach candidates
The Carolina Panthers have options. The team is 4-4 since Steve Wilks took over after the firing of Matt Rhule. Who will take over the permanent position if it’s not Wilks?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The list of potential candidates I’ve...
Carolina Panthers head coach search includes two Super Bowl winners, top defensive mind
Looking to make a splash hire, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper reached into the college stages to hire Matt
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Podcast: Auburn football's future is looking bright with Hugh Freeze
Auburn football is looking bright with Hugh Freeze leading the way for the Tigers.
The Ringer
Richard Sherman on What Makes Kyle Shanahan Great, His Top DBs, and the Success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
Kevin is joined by Thursday Night Football cohost and former NFL star Richard Sherman to discuss the 49ers’ ceiling this season, what makes Kyle Shanahan a great coach, his favorite DBs in the NFL, the success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks this season, and the struggles of Russell Wilson.
Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata -- with a little assist from some melodic teammates -- have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.” Yes, the album title is an ode to Old Saint Nick, in this case former QB Nick Foles and the trick play that helped the Eagles win their only Super Bowl in the 2017 season. The trio of Eagles offensive lineman can sing about as well as they can pass protect -- Johnson might not even let Santa Claus down the chimney as he holds the record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack -- and an All-Star cast of musicians was assembled to record the album.
