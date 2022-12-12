Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Brock Purdy to Start vs. Seahawks on ‘TNF’
He suffered an oblique injury during his team’s blowout win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
'Jab, jab ... knockout': How Eagles' Brandon Graham defies age, injury to have best season
PHILADELPHIA − Brandon Graham is 34 years old, and last year at this time, he was wondering if he'd ever play again. Back then, Graham's season ended in Week 3 with a torn Achilles, and he knew at his advancing age, the chances of a comeback were slim at best. ...
Comments / 0