Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Shady Grove holds inaugural Christmas giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday spirit took over Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday as it hosted its inaugural Christmas giveaway. Families gathered for the opportunity to take home bikes, gift cards and even a free COVID shot. Program coordinator Camille Hays said the turnout exceeded her expectations. Want more...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Last-minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Turtle Creek Mall was packed Saturday afternoon, with nowhere to park and tons of people inside. One local shopper, Demorris Hayes, said it’s better to shop beforehand. “Try not to go last-minute Christmas shopping,” Hayes said. “Go a month before Thanksgiving time. I’m just always...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

17th annual McDaniel ‘Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway’ held Saturday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel hosted his 17th annual “Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway” Saturday at the West Ellisville Baptist Church. Each year, McDaniel and volunteers provide a meal for people throughout the community. The centerpieces, the turkeys, were free and on a first come, first...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Xmas Concert held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Little Theatre put on its annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas concert Friday, featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks. The sold-out show returned to Laurel for a 13th year. The musical guest joined the Joe Cool Trio and performed songs from Charlie Brown. (“I was...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

House, cats and vehicle lost in Friday morning fire in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home, four cats and a vehicle were reportedly lost Friday in an early morning fire. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 692 Ira G Odom Road just before 9 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Former Youth Challenge graduate inspires cadets at Class 57 graduation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 cadets graduated in Class 57 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy. Saturday morning, 196 cadets graduated during a ceremony at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for at-risk youth and other students. Cadets can get...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Car collides with Forrest County bus

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No children were injured Friday afternoon when a bus with the Forrest County School District was hit from behind by another vehicle. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a two-vehicle collision between a school bus and a car around the 200 block of Monroe Road.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

USM leads Rice, 17-3, at halftime of the LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala.. (WDAM) - Trey Lowe III threw for a score on the University of Southern Mississippi’s first possession and Frank Gore Jr. ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run in the early minutes of the second quarter to help push the Golden Eagles to a 17-3 halftime lead over Rice University at Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

William Carey University icon passes away

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is in mourning after the passing of its longest-tenured faculty member, Dr. Benjamin Waddle. Waddle spent more than 50 years at the university, including an eight-year stint as athletic director where he hired current/long-time men’s basketball coach, Steve Knight. “Dr. Waddle was...
HATTIESBURG, MS

