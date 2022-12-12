Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Shady Grove holds inaugural Christmas giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday spirit took over Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday as it hosted its inaugural Christmas giveaway. Families gathered for the opportunity to take home bikes, gift cards and even a free COVID shot. Program coordinator Camille Hays said the turnout exceeded her expectations. Want more...
WDAM-TV
Last-minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Turtle Creek Mall was packed Saturday afternoon, with nowhere to park and tons of people inside. One local shopper, Demorris Hayes, said it’s better to shop beforehand. “Try not to go last-minute Christmas shopping,” Hayes said. “Go a month before Thanksgiving time. I’m just always...
WDAM-TV
17th annual McDaniel ‘Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway’ held Saturday
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel hosted his 17th annual “Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway” Saturday at the West Ellisville Baptist Church. Each year, McDaniel and volunteers provide a meal for people throughout the community. The centerpieces, the turkeys, were free and on a first come, first...
WDAM-TV
Fraternal Order of Police hold annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four chidden in Laurel will have a Christmas morning thanks to the Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2. The Lodge held its annual “Shop With A Cop Day” Saturday at the Walmart in Laurel. This year the group was able to sponsor 44...
WDAM-TV
13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Xmas Concert held in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Little Theatre put on its annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas concert Friday, featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks. The sold-out show returned to Laurel for a 13th year. The musical guest joined the Joe Cool Trio and performed songs from Charlie Brown. (“I was...
WDAM-TV
PHOTOS: Hattiesburg Zoo train rides on hold due to damage from storm flooding
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flooding that took place in Hattiesburg during Wednesday’s storms has damaged a portion of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s train tracks, causing the train not to be used at this time. According to the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the train track washout was discovered Thursday morning during...
WDAM-TV
House, cats and vehicle lost in Friday morning fire in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home, four cats and a vehicle were reportedly lost Friday in an early morning fire. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 692 Ira G Odom Road just before 9 a.m.
WDAM-TV
Former Youth Challenge graduate inspires cadets at Class 57 graduation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 cadets graduated in Class 57 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy. Saturday morning, 196 cadets graduated during a ceremony at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for at-risk youth and other students. Cadets can get...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
WDAM-TV
Car collides with Forrest County bus
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No children were injured Friday afternoon when a bus with the Forrest County School District was hit from behind by another vehicle. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a two-vehicle collision between a school bus and a car around the 200 block of Monroe Road.
WDAM-TV
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
WDAM-TV
196 to graduate Saturday from Class 57 of National Guard’s Youth Challenge
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two hundred cadets are scheduled to graduate Saturday from the latest class of the Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy. A graduation ceremony for Class 57 is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for...
WDAM-TV
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was...
WDAM-TV
Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $2 million Sunday for a man charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Judge Denton Plumlee set bond at $1 million on each of the two counts during Troy Prenell Johnson’s first appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspected Lamar Co. shooter being charged with 2 counts of attempted capital murder
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 22-year-old Lamar County man who was arrested as the suspect that shot a Lamar County deputy Friday night is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Lamar Country Sheriff Danny Rigel said Saturday afternoon that Troy Prenell Johnson...
WDAM-TV
USM leads Rice, 17-3, at halftime of the LendingTree Bowl
MOBILE, Ala.. (WDAM) - Trey Lowe III threw for a score on the University of Southern Mississippi’s first possession and Frank Gore Jr. ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run in the early minutes of the second quarter to help push the Golden Eagles to a 17-3 halftime lead over Rice University at Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl.
WDAM-TV
William Carey University icon passes away
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is in mourning after the passing of its longest-tenured faculty member, Dr. Benjamin Waddle. Waddle spent more than 50 years at the university, including an eight-year stint as athletic director where he hired current/long-time men’s basketball coach, Steve Knight. “Dr. Waddle was...
WDAM-TV
3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday evening seriously injured a woman. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Moselle-Seminary Road near U.S. 11. One car suffered serious damage, while the two other vehicles had minor damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your...
Comments / 0