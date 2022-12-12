ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

kpic

Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao enters transfer portal

EUGENE, Ore. — It’s just over two weeks until the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and North Carolina. 12 players on the Ducks’ roster have already entered the transfer portal and another two made it official Monday. Sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao is leaving the Oregon football program,...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke

EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon women set to play four games in seven days

EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon State football arrives for Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — What a welcome for the Oregon State football team Monday as the Beavers arrived in Sin City. OSU is taking on Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. The Beavers made the 90-minute flight from the Eugene airport to Las Vegas,...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater

EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis

“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
NEWPORT, OR
kpic

EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Cottage Grove warming center activated for December 14

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights (BFN) warming center will be open at First Presbyterian Church located at 216 S. 3rd Street on Wednesday December 14 at 7:00 p.m. for adults who wish to come inside from the cold, according to a press release from BFN.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR

