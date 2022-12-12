Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2023: Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu on tap
The sport of boxing is set to open the 2023 calendar year with some action. After a somewhat cool close to 202 where many stars featured their talents in stay-busy fights, the New Year begins with hopes of some of the top stars facing off against other top opposition over the next 12 months.
BoxingNews24.com
Naoya Inoue could lose to Murodjon Akhmadaliev & Stephen Fulton at 122
By Huck Allen: Japanese superstar Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue may be biting off more than he can chew by choosing to go up to 122 to attempt to become the undisputed champion in a second weight class by going up against IBF/WBA champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev and WBC/WBO champ Stephen Fulton.\
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson says George Kambosos won’t fight him next
By Sean Jones: Shakur Stevenson revealed today that former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr has turned down a fight against him next. IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina and Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz have volunteered to fight Stevenson, but those two aren’t the ones that Stevenson has been targeting.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
Jake Paul slams Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282
Jake Paul has slammed Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282. UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The lightweight co-main event featured Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA). It was a controversial unanimous decision win for ‘The Baddy’ that has everyone talking. With the win, the Brit remains undefeated in the UFC.
BoxingNews24.com
Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1960s – VIDEO
In the 1960s there were 7 heavyweight champions between January 1st, 1960 and December 31st, 1969. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. Ingemar Johansson entered 1960 as the undisputed world heavyweight champion. In June...
VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade volunteers to fight Canelo next
By Dan Ambrose: Demetrius Andrade is volunteering to fight Canelo Alvarez next in May to give him an upgrade from the guy being talked about as his next opponent in John Ryder. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Promoter Eddie Hearn is campaigning to have his Matchroom Boxing fighter Ryder (32-5, 18...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Taylor trashes Teofimo Lopez: “I take him to bits”
By Sam Volz: WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor says he’ll batter former unified lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez “to bits” when they meet in 2023. (Photo credit: Sumio Yamada) If Taylor is anywhere near the version of himself, that beat Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez, Teofimo will...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol still wants to fight Canelo for his 168-lb belts
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol says he’s still interested in fighting Canelo Alvarez for his four 168-lb titles when they meet for a rematch next September. After soundly beating Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) in a one-sided defense of his WBA light heavyweight title last May, champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) doesn’t see it as interesting to fight the Mexican star at 175 for a second time.
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis upset at Crawford fighting Avanesyan instead of him
By Dan Ambrose: #2 WBO Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’s not happy that he was passed over by WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford when he defended his title against the lower ranking #6 David Avanesyan last Saturday night on BLK Prime PPV in Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
overtimeheroics.net
Concern Over Teofimo’s State of Mind Follows Saturday’s Shaky Win
Some will say that underdog replacement opponent Sandor Martin beat former unified lightweight world champ Teofimo Lopez Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the very least, though, the Spaniard gave Lopez a much tougher fight than expected and, perhaps, help cast some serious doubt on the young fighter’s mental and emotional stability.
BoxingNews24.com
Leo Santa Cruz vacates WBA title, Leigh Wood elevated
By Brian Webber: Leigh Wood is now the sole WBA featherweight champion after the World Boxing Association revealed today that Leo Santa Cruz has vacated his 126-lb ‘Super’ title. With Santa Cruz giving up his WBA belt, the 34-year-old Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) is the only champion with...
BoxingNews24.com
Could the WBA regular title be on the way out
By Gav Duthie: Last weekend saw an interesting heavyweight scrap between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena for the WBA regular heavyweight title. Dubois retained the title, and this week the organization has ordered a bout between Dubois and full WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The WBA has been looking to...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant has “magical powers like Canelo” says Jose Benavidez Sr
By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr says Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is suddenly producing “magical powers” similar to the ones that Canelo Alvarez possessed when he was knocking everybody out, breaking arms and jaws. Jose Sr. says Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) couldn’t crack an egg before, and...
BoxingNews24.com
WBA orders Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
By Brian Webber: The WBA has ordered their ‘Super’ heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk to face ‘regular’ champ Daniel Dubois to reduce the number of titles. This move could potentially get in the same of the undisputed heavyweight undisputed clash between IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), and WBC champ Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
BLK Prime statement: Terence Crawford – David Avanesyan PPV “a resounding success”
By Chris Williams: In a press release statement today from BLK Prime, they’re reporting that the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan per-per-view event was a “resounding success” and “exceeding initial projections.”. Interestingly, BLK Prime failed to report the buy totals that have come in thus far...
