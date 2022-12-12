ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Scarbinsky: What might have been if Auburn had answered Mike Leach

Mike Leach’s life moved people. His sudden, shocking passing at age 61 has done the same. A parade of voices from lives he lifted, often by just picking up the phone, has come forward to pay tribute to a man who turned curiosity, non-conformity and an affinity for putting the football in the air into an art form all his own.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

SDS: Bryan Harsin’s Auburn football undoing was coordinator hires

It’s only natural for Hugh Freeze’s Auburn football recruiting success to be juxtaposed with Bryan Harsin’s inability to get such victories. Not only has Freeze been able to land several blue-chip offensive linemen from the 2023 cycle and could be closing in on one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, but he has made popular coordinator hires as well.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: James Smith and Qua Russaw commitment timeline

There are less than two weeks left until the early national signing period begins on December 21, and Auburn football is hoping to earn the commitment of several top-notch recruits, including the top two prospects out of the state of Alabama. From the beginning, both 5-star defensive lineman James Smith...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program

Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbhm.org

Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?

Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
VALLEY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama Association of School Boards installs new leadership

The Alabama Association of School Boards has installed a slate of new leaders to its Board of Directors, including Macon County school board member Mary Hooks as the association’s new president. Hooks and other leaders were sworn in Saturday, Dec. 3, during the closing general session of AASB’s Annual Convention held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Opelika teenagers are arrested on felony charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Auburn. Auburn police say the incident happened on Dec. 10. Officers responded to reports of possible vehicle breaking near the 300 block of Genalda Avenue. A witness told police...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
TUSKEGEE, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn

Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude. Police say the arrests...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts

Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area

A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
AUBURN, AL

