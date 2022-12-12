Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why Hugh Freeze is accomplishing his first goal at Auburn: Building an elite staff
There are countless decisions that’ll define Hugh Freeze’s time on The Plains. Which quarterback will he start? Which recruits will he go all out for? Which Auburn functions are worth making an appearance at?. (If you don’t think that last one was important, see how it worked out...
Alabama specialist Jack Martin announces transfer destination
Alabama specialist Jack Martin has found a new home. Martin announced Wednesday he is transferring to Houston after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Oct. 31. Despite entering the portal, Martin was in uniform for the last four games. Martin has served as the Tide's backup kicker and punter for...
Scarbinsky: What might have been if Auburn had answered Mike Leach
Mike Leach’s life moved people. His sudden, shocking passing at age 61 has done the same. A parade of voices from lives he lifted, often by just picking up the phone, has come forward to pay tribute to a man who turned curiosity, non-conformity and an affinity for putting the football in the air into an art form all his own.
National talk show host names Auburn a winner in the coaching carousel
The Tigers have gotten busy on the recruiting trail since Freeze's arrival.
Auburn football coaching staff gets serious offensive line recruiting win
The newly implemented Auburn football coaching staff got a major victory for the future of AU’s offensive line, which has been a major sore spot for the past three seasons, on Tuesday, December 13 with the flip of Connor Lew from Miami. Lew is a 2023 4-star center from...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
SDS: Bryan Harsin’s Auburn football undoing was coordinator hires
It’s only natural for Hugh Freeze’s Auburn football recruiting success to be juxtaposed with Bryan Harsin’s inability to get such victories. Not only has Freeze been able to land several blue-chip offensive linemen from the 2023 cycle and could be closing in on one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, but he has made popular coordinator hires as well.
Auburn football: James Smith and Qua Russaw commitment timeline
There are less than two weeks left until the early national signing period begins on December 21, and Auburn football is hoping to earn the commitment of several top-notch recruits, including the top two prospects out of the state of Alabama. From the beginning, both 5-star defensive lineman James Smith...
Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program
Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
alreporter.com
Alabama Association of School Boards installs new leadership
The Alabama Association of School Boards has installed a slate of new leaders to its Board of Directors, including Macon County school board member Mary Hooks as the association’s new president. Hooks and other leaders were sworn in Saturday, Dec. 3, during the closing general session of AASB’s Annual Convention held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.
WSFA
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
WTVM
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Opelika teenagers are arrested on felony charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Auburn. Auburn police say the incident happened on Dec. 10. Officers responded to reports of possible vehicle breaking near the 300 block of Genalda Avenue. A witness told police...
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
alabamanews.net
Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn
Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude. Police say the arrests...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts
Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
