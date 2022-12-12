A portrait of the poet Safia Elhillo, who came to campus for a reading at the Hutchins Center. By Courtesy of Caits Meissner for Jellyfish Treasury / Wikimedia Commons. On Nov. 14, poet Safia Elhillo performed a reading of poems from her newest collection titled “Girls That Never Die” at the Hutchins Center Hiphop Archive. Elhillo’s poetry reading was organized by Harvard’s Black Arts Collective and Creative Writing Collective and took place in the Hiphop Archives at the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research. Elhillo is Sudanese by way of Washington, D.C. and a decorated poet, having received the 2015 Brunel International African Poetry Prize and a spotlight in Forbes Africa’s 2018 “30 Under 30.” She has also received a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, a Cave Canem Fellowship, and a Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO