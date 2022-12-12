Read full article on original website
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Harvard Crimson
Harvard to Establish David Rubenstein Treehouse as University-Wide Conference Center on Allston Campus
Harvard will establish the David Rubenstein Treehouse as a conference and welcome center for the University's future Enterprise Research Campus in Allston. By Courtesy of Studio Gang. Harvard will establish the David Rubenstein Treehouse as the school’s first University-wide conference center and a welcome area for its future Enterprise Research...
Harvard Crimson
Next Harvard President Likely to Take Over Searches for HDS, HSPH Deans, Bacow Says
Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, pictured in his Massachusetts Hall office during an interview with The Crimson in April. By Julian J. Giordano. Outgoing University President Lawrence S. Bacow said in an interview Tuesday his successor will likely appoint the new deans for the Harvard Divinity School and the School of Public Health.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Police Chief Discusses New Union Contract, Department Reform Efforts
The Harvard University Police Department's headquarters are located on Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard University and its police officers’ union agreed to a new contract after nearly two years of negotiations, police chief Victor A. Clay said in an interview Tuesday. The previous contract expired...
Harvard Crimson
Reflecting on the Sweetness of Girlhood with Safia Elhillo
A portrait of the poet Safia Elhillo, who came to campus for a reading at the Hutchins Center. By Courtesy of Caits Meissner for Jellyfish Treasury / Wikimedia Commons. On Nov. 14, poet Safia Elhillo performed a reading of poems from her newest collection titled “Girls That Never Die” at the Hutchins Center Hiphop Archive. Elhillo’s poetry reading was organized by Harvard’s Black Arts Collective and Creative Writing Collective and took place in the Hiphop Archives at the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research. Elhillo is Sudanese by way of Washington, D.C. and a decorated poet, having received the 2015 Brunel International African Poetry Prize and a spotlight in Forbes Africa’s 2018 “30 Under 30.” She has also received a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, a Cave Canem Fellowship, and a Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University.
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
quovadisnewspaper.com
Middlesex College Alumnus Receives Councilman Seat
On top of being one of just 100 recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship and beginning his studies at Princeton University this fall, Middlesex College graduate Thomas Emens can now add a historic political win to his resume. “It was exhilarating to be a part of...
Healey names three top aides
About three weeks from her swearing-in, Governor-elect Maura Healey began assembling her senior staff Tuesday, naming her chief of staff and first Cabinet secretariat.
Harvard Crimson
Psychedelics Club Art Show: A Space for Creativity for Its Own Sake
In a wide, warmly-lit room, a circle of leather armchairs faced a woman with a guitar — an auditory accompaniment for a visual feast. Curious people perused the room, leaning forward and straining their eyes to see the diverse and distinctive art that covered every wall and table. The...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director
HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
N.J. school district retaliated against teacher for his union activities, lawsuit says
A tenured teacher in the Hackensack Public School District has filed a lawsuit against the board of education and administrators, alleging he was retaliated against for his union activities. Michael DeOrio, 49, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, says in court papers his work as president of the Hackensack Education...
Harvard Crimson
Currier Student Charged with Assaulting Harvard Police Officers, Threatening Violence
A student was arrested outside Currier House last month after he allegedly assaulted police officers and threatened a school shooting at Harvard. Julian J. Dixon ’22, a student on a leave of absence, told officers he would come back and “shoot up this school” after he was detained for threatening a Securitas guard during the early morning of Nov. 2, according to a Harvard University Police Department report.
NJ subpoenas Montclair for councilors’ personnel and pay records
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has issued a subpoena to Montclair Township, seeking a sweeping array of pay records, time sheets and attendance logs for all the Township Council members. The subpoena does not state a reason for demanding the records. But it comes two months after the...
9/11 Survivor, Boxford Soccer Star Jen Daly Dies At 48 Of Pancreatic Cancer
This holiday season will undoubtedly feel much different than last for the Daly-Somma boys, who will be spending it without their mom, Jennifer.The community, however, is hoping to make it a little brighter.Jennifer Daly, 48, a Boxford, MA native who has been living in Fair Haven, NJ, died at home …
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
70and73.com
Camden County Commissioner Nash gets $275K CEO job at Rowan/Rutgers-Camden board of governors.
Jeffrey L. Nash, longtime ally of Camden County Democratic boss George Norcross, will take over the $275,000-a-year position as president and chief executive officer of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Joint Board of Governors in January, the board announced on Tuesday. Nash, a Camden lawyer who has been a Camden County commissioner...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
Harvard Crimson
Burst The Bubble: Romanticizing Winter in Boston Edition
Winter here is not for the weak. The 25-degree mornings make it even harder to muster up the willpower to get out of bed to study for finals and finish up papers, and half the time, it’s pitch dark by the time you leave the library in the evening. Lucky for you, Boston is absolutely magical in the winter, and a little trip into the city can be the perfect way to take a break from studying, escape the Harvard bubble, and appreciate Boston’s beauty.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
