Princeton, NJ

Harvard Crimson

Harvard to Establish David Rubenstein Treehouse as University-Wide Conference Center on Allston Campus

Harvard will establish the David Rubenstein Treehouse as a conference and welcome center for the University's future Enterprise Research Campus in Allston. By Courtesy of Studio Gang. Harvard will establish the David Rubenstein Treehouse as the school’s first University-wide conference center and a welcome area for its future Enterprise Research...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Next Harvard President Likely to Take Over Searches for HDS, HSPH Deans, Bacow Says

Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, pictured in his Massachusetts Hall office during an interview with The Crimson in April. By Julian J. Giordano. Outgoing University President Lawrence S. Bacow said in an interview Tuesday his successor will likely appoint the new deans for the Harvard Divinity School and the School of Public Health.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Police Chief Discusses New Union Contract, Department Reform Efforts

The Harvard University Police Department's headquarters are located on Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard University and its police officers’ union agreed to a new contract after nearly two years of negotiations, police chief Victor A. Clay said in an interview Tuesday. The previous contract expired...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Reflecting on the Sweetness of Girlhood with Safia Elhillo

A portrait of the poet Safia Elhillo, who came to campus for a reading at the Hutchins Center. By Courtesy of Caits Meissner for Jellyfish Treasury / Wikimedia Commons. On Nov. 14, poet Safia Elhillo performed a reading of poems from her newest collection titled “Girls That Never Die” at the Hutchins Center Hiphop Archive. Elhillo’s poetry reading was organized by Harvard’s Black Arts Collective and Creative Writing Collective and took place in the Hiphop Archives at the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research. Elhillo is Sudanese by way of Washington, D.C. and a decorated poet, having received the 2015 Brunel International African Poetry Prize and a spotlight in Forbes Africa’s 2018 “30 Under 30.” She has also received a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, a Cave Canem Fellowship, and a Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University.
HARVARD, MA
quovadisnewspaper.com

Middlesex College Alumnus Receives Councilman Seat

On top of being one of just 100 recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship and beginning his studies at Princeton University this fall, Middlesex College graduate Thomas Emens can now add a historic political win to his resume. “It was exhilarating to be a part of...
JAMESBURG, NJ
Harvard Crimson

Psychedelics Club Art Show: A Space for Creativity for Its Own Sake

In a wide, warmly-lit room, a circle of leather armchairs faced a woman with a guitar — an auditory accompaniment for a visual feast. Curious people perused the room, leaning forward and straining their eyes to see the diverse and distinctive art that covered every wall and table. The...
HARVARD, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director

HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
HARWICH, MA
Harvard Crimson

Currier Student Charged with Assaulting Harvard Police Officers, Threatening Violence

A student was arrested outside Currier House last month after he allegedly assaulted police officers and threatened a school shooting at Harvard. Julian J. Dixon ’22, a student on a leave of absence, told officers he would come back and “shoot up this school” after he was detained for threatening a Securitas guard during the early morning of Nov. 2, according to a Harvard University Police Department report.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Harvard Crimson

Burst The Bubble: Romanticizing Winter in Boston Edition

Winter here is not for the weak. The 25-degree mornings make it even harder to muster up the willpower to get out of bed to study for finals and finish up papers, and half the time, it’s pitch dark by the time you leave the library in the evening. Lucky for you, Boston is absolutely magical in the winter, and a little trip into the city can be the perfect way to take a break from studying, escape the Harvard bubble, and appreciate Boston’s beauty.
BOSTON, MA

