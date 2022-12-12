ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Mike Leach Has Died at the Age of 61

After being rushed to a Jackson, Miss. hospital Sunday afternoon, Mike Leach passed away on Monday at the age of 61. Leach, affectionately known as "the pirate" was one of college football's greatest personalities and will be missed sorely by his fans, players, and family. Mississippi State released a statement...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
breezynews.com

Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000. KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800. MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JARREN MCBETH, 19,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala

7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

