Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Yardbarker
College football world mourns the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
"We are all better for having known Mike Leach," Mississippi State athletic director Bracky Brett said. "The thoughts and prayers of Mississippi State University and the entire Bulldog family are with his wife Sharon, his children and the entire Leach family." Leach's "Air Raid" offense revolutionized the sport. As Brandon...
Look: SEC Quarterback's Message For Mike Leach Goes Viral
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition this Monday afternoon, the University announced in an update earlier today. Leach, who reportedly suffered a "personal health issue" on Sunday, has been on the mind of many college football fans and has received ...
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Leach Has Died at the Age of 61
After being rushed to a Jackson, Miss. hospital Sunday afternoon, Mike Leach passed away on Monday at the age of 61. Leach, affectionately known as "the pirate" was one of college football's greatest personalities and will be missed sorely by his fans, players, and family. Mississippi State released a statement...
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.
No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
breezynews.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
kicks96news.com
Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000. KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800. MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JARREN MCBETH, 19,...
breezynews.com
School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala
7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
wcbi.com
Two women arrested accused of helping man hide from law enforcement
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two women are accused of helping a man hide from the law after a shooting and armed robbery. Krystal Murphy and Jada Weeks are both charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault and armed robbery. Prosecutors alleged the women...
