49erswebzone

Mailbag: What is Brock Purdy’s status for Thursday? What is Trey Lance’s future? Is Garoppolo returning this season? And more 49ers questions answered

It's a short week for the San Francisco 49ers, who travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Thursday night. There were some key injuries from Sunday's game, none bigger than the injury to Deebo Samuel. Fortunately, Samuel's injury was not season-ending. He could be back before the end of the regular season.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to huge Drew Brees coaching news

The Purdue Boilermakers haven’t received a lot of good news over the past few weeks as former head coach Jeff Brohm is leaving the team to become the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals and star quarterback Aidan O’Connell is skipping the team’s Citrus Bowl against the LSU Tigers. But they got a massive Read more... The post CFB world reacts to huge Drew Brees coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Report: Giants enter mix for top free-agent infielder

The San Francisco Giants appear to have awoken from their slumber. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been in contact with Dansby Swanson’s camp about a possible deal. The free-agent shortstop Swanson remains unsigned, but Morosi adds that his decision is not believed to be imminent.
